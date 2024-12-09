Suns Must Make Statement Soon to Save Season
PHOENIX -- A season that began with so much promise has suddenly began to crumble for the Phoenix Suns - as Phoenix has turned what was once a 9-2 start into a 12-11 tailspin just a month later.
Phoenix should have gone at least 2-1 over this past road trip - but defensive lapses, a lack of physical edge, and poorly-timed missteps cost them games against all three of the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat, and the short-handed Orlando Magic.
The most concerning development of the portion of the season without Kevin Durant has quite possibly been the lack of cohesion between Devin Booker and Bradley Beal.
The duo of stars have had bouts of struggling with efficiency - while also seeing the Suns enjoy better metrics on defense when one or both are off the court. They should be a phenomenal fit on the court together, but it just hasn't materialized after 60 games together.
The potential for the two to gel is still there, but time is running low at this point - it is absolutely inexcusable for Royce O'Neale and Tyus Jones to be carrying the onus on a frequent basis regardless.
Phoenix's offense has shown more positive signs relative to negative despite role players playing a huge role in it - that should only continue once Durant and the unselfish Ryan Dunn are re-introduced into the fold.
Unfortunately - in a recurring theme with this squad over the past two seasons - time is of the essence and things must be figured out quickly.
Phoenix has one game each against the Utah Jazz, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers, and Detroit Pistons prior to a back-to-back date with the similarly struggling Denver Nuggets.
This stretch is imperative for Phoenix - as they should be in position to win all of these games at the very least before a brutal triad of games to close out 2024 against the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, and Memphis Grizzlies.
After that, Phoenix has an absolutely massive three-week stretch where more wins can be padded - hopefully behind the back of a healthy roster.
The schedule from January 4-25:
- @Indiana
- @Philadelphia
- @Charlotte
- Vs. Atlanta
- Vs. Utah
- Vs. Charlotte
- @Atlanta
- @Washington
- @Detroit
- @Cleveland
- @Brooklyn
- Vs. Washington
This three-week stretch along with the two-week slate coming up could define this season for Phoenix - talented teams are made by what is done against other talented teams, but the trajectory of this season is appearing to be dependent on piling up wins - so Phoenix absolutely has to win a large majority of these games to provide insulation for what is sure to be yet another razor-thin margin in the race to avoid the play-in.
Returning Durant to the lineup, seeing internalized growth from Ryan Dunn/Oso Ighodaro, and a resurgence from Booker appear to be paramount for the fortunes of this team moving forward - but they need to take care of what's in front of them no matter the circumstances.
In yet another season marred by injuries, roster construction concerns, and general uncertainty, one thing is for sure - the next month-plus will define the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns. Buckle up for the ride.