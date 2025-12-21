Draymond Green Ejected From Warriors vs Suns

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has been ejected from Saturday night's contest against the Phoenix Suns after picking up two technical fouls in the first half.

Green left with 10:39 left in the second quarter.

Green pushed Collin Gillespie in the back, which prompted his ejection -- though it's unclear if Green also got a technical for talking to the referees.

The Warriors... weren't quite pleased with the call:

OK. It looks like Draymond Green got the first tech for ramming into Collin Gillespie, who didn't respond.



Could be wrong, but it looks like the second one was him jawing at referee Pat Fraher.



Green played just nine minutes adding four points, three rebounds, one assist and one block.

The Warriors were hoping to seek some sort of revenge after Phoenix got the best of them on Thursday in a thrilling one-point win at Mortgage Matchup Center, which came on a foul call with 0.4 seconds left and sent Jordan Goodwin to the free throw line.

“We’ll be ready to play. It’s a big game," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said ahead of action tonight at Chase Center. "Obviously we lost the last one. I think we’re close, we’ve lost a lot of close games. I think we’re due for a good stretch here and I’m excited to get out there tonight.”

Kerr also added, "We do have guys who we don't mind playing in short bursts. Gary (Payton II) might be out there for a defensive possession and then come out. Trayce (Jackson-Davis) might play for three minutes then come out.

"I don't think we have the luxury of just saying we’re going to play eight guys and staying with that. I would prefer that I would just get to a group of nine or ten and just stick with that group, but also have a lot to factor in, lineup combinations, and who’s playing with whom, and with this team that stuff really matters. We’ll probably continue to play a lot of people but hopefully we can develop a pattern that the guys will be comfortable.”

The Warriors entered tonight on a three-game losing streak while the Suns had stopped their own two-game losing skid on Thursday against Golden State.

The Warriors had won their first matchup against the Suns earlier in November before Phoenix got their revenge earlier this week.

Phoenix is up by double digits as of publish, though if any team can catch fire -- it's the Warriors.

Yet that sledding is even tougher without one of their most impactful players.

