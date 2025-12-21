Warriors Rally to Stun Suns in Dramatic Saturday Showdown

The Phoenix Suns led by as much as 14 in their eventual 119-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

It was a game that came down to its final moments, as the Suns needed a three at the buzzer to send action to overtime -- though the in-bound play was fumbled and Phoenix never got a remotely good shot off.

Phoenix falls to 15-13 on the year while the Warriors stop a three-game losing streak and reach a 14-15 mark. They now lead the season series 2-1.

Devin Booker's 38 points weren't enough to power the Suns to a win.

A quick recap of tonight:

First Quarter

Booker got off to a hot start, though Brooks ended up leading all scorers with 12 points to push Phoenix ahead 44-32 after the opening twelve minutes of action -- which set a season high for most points in any quarter in any game for the Suns.

It certainly helps when you begin shooting 17-24 from the floor, most of which were good looks.

Second Quarter

It was a chaotic second quarter at Chase Center, to say the least.

Draymond Green was ejected just two minutes into action after pushing the back of Collin Gillespie and saying something to officials after the foul was called. You can check more of that out below.

Devin Booker even picked up a technical foul, too.

The Warriors eventually erased their deficit from 14 down to two possessions, though Phoenix carried a 67-64 advantage to the locker room.

Golden State had 13 turnovers in the first two quarters. Both teams shot 50% or better from the field in the first half.

Third Quarter

The third quarter began to turn in the Warriors' favor, as the Curry/Butler sets were simply getting the best of Phoenix's defense in the third quarter.

The Warriors emerged to their first lead since early in the first quarter with 10:20 in the third and practically paced the third quarter, leading by as much as seven before entering the fourth with a 93-87 advantage.

Phoenix shot just 5-of-21 in the third. Warriors guard Will Richard had 20 points and five rebounds through the first three quarters.

Fourth Quarter

The two sides swapped buckets in the early goings of the fourth with Golden State maintaining their lead.

The Warriors eventually found their first double digit lead of the night with seven minutes left in action, forcing Jordan Ott to call a timeout.

It didn't work initially, as the Suns were unable to dig out of their deficit until the last moments of the game, where Phoenix found themselves down by one possession with under a minute left.

GIllespie had an open three to take the lead, though he missed, which saw Golden State snag the rebound. Curry hit two free throws down at the end before Gillespie drilled his next three-point attempt down on the other end.

Needing a three-pointer to knot things up, the Suns fumbled a pass after in-bounding the ball and Booker was forced to heave an awkward shot from half court which didn't come close, giving the Warriors a win.

What's Next

The Suns return home to Phoenix to face the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, Dec. 23 while the Warriors remain home to face the Orlando Magic on Monday, Dec. 22.