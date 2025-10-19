Suns' Opening Night Lineup Will Excite Fans
The Phoenix Suns will face the Sacramento Kings, who will be without their star player, Domantas Sabonis, on Wednesday night at Mortgage Matchup Center.
The game will be televised by Arizona's Family 3TV and Arizona Family Sports.
Coming off their most disappointing season in recent memory, the Suns, led by first-year coach Jordan Ott, need to make up for it.
Devin Booker, the franchise star, and guard Jalen Green will lead a high-caliber backcourt to try and push the Suns back to the playoffs. It is on Booker, who signed a two-year, $145 million extension in July, to keep the Suns in the postseason race.
While a title is not expected in 2025-26, Booker is committed to bringing one to the Valley.
"I have unfinished business here, I know how much [a championship] would mean to this city and this organization," Booker said at Suns Media Day. "That's my job as a leader, that's my responsibility for being a franchise player."
Booker will be available, but the Suns will be without their starting guard, Green, due to a hamstring strain. His return is undecided.
Without Green, veteran sharpshooter Grayson Allen will make the start at shooting guard. Allen, who was one of the key role players with the Suns' "big three," may be due for a breakout season, says general manager Brian Gregory.
Along with Allen and Booker, the frontcourt will comprise of second-year wing Ryan Dunn, Dillon Brooks and Mark Williams. Williams was traded to the Suns on draft night and has high potential.
He did not play in the preseason as Phoenix is trying to prepare him to play a full season.
"When it comes to moving him forward, we're going to be strategic," Gregory said of Williams. "We're going to be smart. But he's in a good place right now, and I think in terms of what he's been through, he's shown glimpses of what he can be, and it's our job to put him in, mentally and physically, in a position to do that on a consistent basis. We're excited about the future with Mark for sure."
By playing Williams in the starting five, the Suns will tread slowly to bring along prized top-10 pick Khaman Maluach. Maluach, who impressed in the Suns' 113-104 win in their preseason finale against the Los Angeles Lakers, will be behind Williams to start the season.
Phoenix has quickly made it clear it will not be a small team like it was with Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. The Suns have adequate depth at center with another capable rebounder and shot-blocker, Nick Richards.
Phoenix is no longer aggressively chasing a title, but now it is going to need patience in its development. While Booker is a former All-NBA first-team selection, his team is much younger. He has the most NBA experience of any player on the roster.
The Suns need to find a way to incorporate Green, who averaged 22.0 points per game with the Houston Rockets last season, into their sets. Pace will be a point of emphasis for the Suns.
"I think space is the most important thing," said Green of Ott.
"He's emphasized that to me and made that very clear that he wants to play in a lot of space. I think the way we want to play, the style we're trying to play like this year, it's basically going to be the key to everything. Playing fast and playing hard and getting out and running."
The Suns will be under the radar this season. But a new team culture has to start with some level of belief. Phoenix has that, at least, as it begins its season.
"We know the expectations aren't high," Booker said. "They're going to say we're a young team. It's the perfect seat to be in."