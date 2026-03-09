Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Hornets

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns face a very difficult challenge to close out a three-game homestand tonight ahead of a long six-game road trip.

Phoenix (36-27) will be taking on the red-hot Charlotte Hornets (32-32), who have won 10 road games in a row dating back to Jan. 17 and just had a six-game win streak snapped by the Miami Heat Friday night.

The Hornets will be almost completely healthy against the Suns, who will continue to be without several key players.

Grayson Allen (right knee injury management), who has been playing well off the bench recently, was a surprising late scratch for Phoenix tonight, while Dillon Brooks (left hand fracture), Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) and Jordan Goodwin (left calf strain) all remain out.

Phoenix has won three of its last four games, but lost to the lowly Chicago Bulls who were without Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis Thursday and only won by two points over the 20-45 New Orleans Pelicans Friday.

Tonight will be the first matchup between the Suns and Hornets this season, as the two teams will also square off in Charlotte on April 2.

Who Is Starting For Suns vs Hornets?

The Suns will use the same starting lineup they've had the past two game since Williams has been out with his injury:

Collin Gillespie

Devin Booker

Jalen Green

Royce O'Neale

Oso Ighodaro

All five of these players scored in double figures against New Orleans, highlighted by Booker's 32 points and Green's 25 points.

Suns Preview Challenge vs Hornets

The Hornets have surged to having the fourth-best offensive rating in the NBA on the year (117.8) after posting the best offensive rating in the league at 121.2 and net rating (11.2) since Jan. 1 (31 games).

Charlotte also ranks No. 2 in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game at 16.1, led by LaMelo Ball and Kon Knueppel both averaging 3.5 makes per game, which is top five among all NBA players.

Suns coach Jordan Ott spoke pregame on what he's seen from Charlotte the last couple months not just on the offensive end, but also defensively.

"When you have that much success it is both sides of the ball," Ott said. "Offensively, they shoot it, they space you, pretty similar style, play a lot of threes, lot of pick-and-rolls, they crash the glass, get to the glass.

"And then defensively, they they're just solid. They're just solid all over. A little bit different than how we do it. Their big is further back, good rebounding team, don't put you on the free throw line. Just overall size, their size comes off the film, how big they are across the board."

Tonight's game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 p.m. MST