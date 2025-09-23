Suns Preview: Devin Booker Still Carries Playoff Expectations
Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker is expected to lead the team back to the playoffs.
Booker, whose annual salary ($72.5 million) is the highest in the NBA, returns to the court with a new-look Suns team. Phoenix traded superstar forward Kevin Durant, its leading scorer last season, to the Houston Rockets and effectively shoved out Bradley Beal, who was bought out and signed with the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Suns' new core includes guard Jalen Green, forward Dillon Brooks and a new-look frontcourt with Mark Williams and No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach.
The Suns will look to Booker to turn the franchise back into a contender. The Suns have not advanced to the Western Conference Finals in each of the last four seasons.
The Suns need Booker to prove his superstardom. Phoenix is offering him the keys to the future, but is it the right decision?
Devin Booker Player Profile
Player: Devin Booker
Age: 28
Height: 6-foot-6
Weight: 206 pounds
Years Pro: 10
Booker will play point guard for the Suns, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro. Booker's role has changed for the Suns, but "Point Book" is an experiment fans will not like.
The Suns' star did average a career-best 7.1 assists per game, though, in 2024-25. Booker's scoring dipped and he and others would like to see his first-half scoring improve.
Booker, Green and the Suns will look to have a high-powered offense in 2025-26. Green, the No. 2 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, led the No. 2-seed Rockets at 21.0 points per game. Jordan Ott, who helped the Cleveland Cavaliers lead the NBA in scoring (121.0) points per game, will put the ball in Booker's hands to score and facilitate.
Expectations
The Suns won't have high expectations to many national outlets, as Durant was the big reason why the Suns succeeded when they did. But Booker may be a player who will re-assert himself as the league's best shooting guard if he can show it.
Booker Must Lead Suns Back To Playoffs
The Suns are entering a new phase of their team with Booker. He has played a role in the Suns' resurgence as a contender and now will be back on a team with low odds to make the playoffs.
Phoenix will rely on Booker to set up his teammates and score in big moments. Can Booker be the reason why the Suns make it back to the playoffs?