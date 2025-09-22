Steve Nash Joins Suns in New Role
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns legend Steve Nash is rejoining the franchise in a new role.
Suns owner Mat Ishbia made a surprising reveal regarding Nash on Monday, posting on X:
"Steve Nash was an amazing player and exactly what the Phoenix Suns are all about. His grit, toughness, and winning mentality have defined our organization in the past, and I’m so excited to share that Steve is formally joining the Suns as a senior advisor and will help us define our future for years to come!"
Ishbia has talked multiple times this offseason about building a new gritty identity for the future of the Suns, and he clearly feels Nash fits the bill to help with that.
Nash is arguably the most decorated player in franchise history and was inducted into the Suns Ring of Honor in 2015 and the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2018.
Nash won back-to-back MVPs with the Suns in 2005 and 2006, was an eight-time All-Star, a seven-time All-NBA selection, led the league in assists five different seasons and was a member of the 50-40-90 club for a then-NBA record four seasons.
The Suns originally drafted Nash 15th overall in 1996, and he spent his first two years with the Suns before being traded to the Dallas Mavericks.
With the Mavericks, Nash established himself as one of the top point guards in the league, making the All-Star Game in 2002 and 2003 before returning to the Suns as a free agent in 2004.
He then helped lead arguably the greatest era of Suns basketball ever under coach Mike D’Antoni in the “Seven Seconds or Less” offense, as the Suns made three Western Conference Finals with Nash as their point guard.
Nash played with the Suns until 2012 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a sign-and-trade deal and retired in 2015 after being hampered by back issues late in his career.
After retiring from basketball, Nash was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets from 2020-22, coaching several big-name players, most notably former Suns star Kevin Durant.
Nash has most recently been a co-host for LeBron James' "Mind The Game" Podcast this year and was also hired to be part of Amazon Prime's NBA coverage in the 2025-26 season.
Now, Nash will help new coach Jordan Ott to build Ishbia's identity in a senior advisor role and provide valuable insight as the Suns look to start a new era of basketball strong after moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this offseason.