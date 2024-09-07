Suns Shooter Has Insulting NBA 2K25 Rating
PHOENIX -- The release of prominent basketball game NBA 2K25 is here, which will allow users to play with some of their favorite teams - Phoenix Suns fans included.
As appropriate, the Suns have seen some of their biggest names such as Kevin Durant and Devin Booker rated fairly highly in the video game.
The same can't be said for Grayson Allen.
Allen - who is a 78 overall in the game - qualified as Phoenix's most insulting player rating by Bleacher Report.
"Doesn't it seem like a player who was the best in the league at anything in 2023-24 should bottom out at an 80 ahead of the upcoming year?" wrote Grant Hughes.
"Sure, winning at the highest levels requires balance. The best teams tend to traffic in players who contribute in several ways and don't have a clearly exploitable weakness.
"But a singular skill, especially shooting, should be enough on its own to elevate a player into the 80 tier.
"Not so for Grayson Allen, who led the league with a double-take-inducing 46.1 percent knockdown rate from three-point range last season.
"In the five years since he became a rotation regular in 2019-20, Allen has never shot worse than 39.1 percent from deep. He also graded out above his positional average in assist percentage in all but one of those years, is more than just a perimeter sniper and competes (often too aggressively) on the defensive end.
"Teammate Mason Plumlee, a career backup without any single attribute approaching Allen's shooting, is also a 78. That just doesn't check out."
Hughes is right - and no disrespect to Plumlee - but there's just no shot Allen deserves to be on the same level.
Ahead of the 2024-25 season, Allen says he's working to be better.
“I’ve got a strong base,” Allen said on the Duke Blue Planet podcast (h/t Duane Rankin, Arizona Republic).
“Now it’s moving more towards more speed and explosion, some plyometrics stuff. Moving the weight faster if it’s weighted. A lot of unweighted stuff. Working on some speed, power explosion. Trying to get back into that playing shape and be ready and in better shape. A little faster, a little stronger and be ready for October.”
We'll see if he can improve his 2K rating in the process.