Suns Star Kevin Durant Has Chance to Solidify Legacy
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 version of the Phoenix Suns is upon us with Media Day just a short time away - and it comes just one day after franchise cornerstone Kevin Durant celebrated his 36th birthday watching his favorite NFL team destroy the Arizona Cardinals alongside Magic Johnson.
Football aside, this is absolutely the clearest path Durant has had towards brushing off the narratives that have flown his way ever since July 4, 2016 - when he decided to sign with the Golden State Warriors.
That move was perceived as taking the "easy" way out and exhibiting a lack of loyalty, with many fans labeling Durant as a "mercenary".
Two rings and two Finals MVP honors later, the narrative hasn't shifted much. To be fair, the general perception of Durant has seemingly softened a bit - but the appreciation is still lacking for various confounding reasons.
Durant has been nothing but a consummate professional since arriving in Phoenix in February of last year. He has been cool, collected, and great with the media. He has been reliable on a game-to-game basis - and has already had many spectacular moments that remind Suns fans how lucky they are that a star of his magnitude wanted to suit up for a Phoenix squad.
The offseason did treat the Suns fairly well, as the front office was able to acquire two "traditional" point guards in Tyus Jones and Monte Morris. They were able to draft two cost-controlled prospects with promising ceilings. They hired a new head coach in Mike Budenholzer that should translate towards being a night-and-day difference from the previous coaching regime.
All in all, the franchise made some fantastic strides in rectifying some glaring mishaps made during the 2023 offseason - and now the roster should be able to better shape around Durant - as he embarks on the quest to win title number three in his illustrious career.
Ultimately, Durant can't control how others perceive him. But he can put a franchise that has yet to win an NBA title on his back alongside Devin Booker and lead them to an unexpected title after being potentially the most disappointing squad in 2023-24.
This is his chance to get into the Steph Curry/Magic convos and officially solidify his legacy as the most fearsome players to ever step on a basketball court.