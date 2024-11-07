Suns' Swing on Wings Paying Off
PHOENIX -- We are now over three weeks into the NBA season. The Phoenix Suns have established themselves as one of the best teams in the NBA nearly 10 games into the season behind a reshaped supporting roster, a new head coach in Mike Budenholzer, and a more natural offensive role for each member of the big three.
Perhaps the most unheralded moves in an effort to re-establish the franchise at the top of the NBA again was the effort over the last year to reshape the wing rotation.
The two most vital decisions that were made in that process were the trade deadline move for Royce O'Neale in February and selecting Virginia's Ryan Dunn in June.
O'Neale was acquired from the Brooklyn Nets for second round picks and expiring contracts before eventually re-signing to a 4-year team-friendly contract in free agency. Dunn was seen as a project - particularly on the offensive side of the ball - when going through the pre-draft process.
O'Neale has been a diamond in the rough this season, developing into the Swiss army knife that fans had hoped he would be.
O'Neale currently holds the best plus/minus on the team this season. He is setting career-highs in field goal percentage (48.1) and three-point percentage (47.1) alike. O'Neale's ability as an off-ball stationary shooter, on-ball screener, and connective passer can't be understates either. O'Neale simply makes winning plays on the offensive side of the ball.
As for Dunn, he had begun to cool off after a blazing October stretch that the rookie stud averaged 9.4 PPG on 44% from three-point range. His explosive athleticism has also been on full display with a handful of impressive plays in the lane.
The 6'8" wing also came through in a massive way last night against the Miami Heat prior to leaving the game with an ankle sprain, hitting both looks from behind the arc and continuing to look like a pro ready player all-around.
As for both together - they have been the ring leaders of a Suns' defense that has outperformed the offense to this point.
Dunn's instant impact on defense was expected and has been more than welcome - with his athletic ability/anticipation being keys to being capable of holding his own against elite offensive engines.
O'Neale has been a revelation as a defender this season - and that has been a major difference maker for the outlook of the Suns through at least the regular season.
O'Neale has averaged 1.8 steals+blocks per night so far, and the impact he has brought to the table has superseded that impressive output for an undersized forward.
The hustle plays, timely contributions to defensive stops, and generally connected nature of how he fits in the team defense have made O'Neale perhaps the most consequential add the franchise has made over the last calendar year.
Whether this duo can make a difference in a potential postseason run is unclear. What is certain is that the supporting cast should be able to put them in optimal positions to continue to make game-changing impact through the regular season.