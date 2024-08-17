What's Suns Toughest, Easiest Stretch in Schedule?
PHOENIX -- The full 2024-25 NBA schedule was released nearly two days ago - and the Phoenix Suns now know the path they must take to redeeming themselves after a middling 2023-24 season.
After having the time to dissect the schedule, here are both the most strenuous and the biggest break of the season.
Toughest: March 21- April 13
There are certainly many factors in play when determining a stretch, such as length of road trip, difficulty of opponent, and even more unpredictable feats such as dealing with injuries.
This stretch is hard to project - as the teams the Suns will face could be underachievers or dominate the league and not have much to play for. But at face value, this is the most brutal section of the schedule that Phoenix has to deal with.
The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks are very likely to be at the forefront of the Eastern Conference race this season. Phoenix plays each of the two teams twice in this time period.
As a matter of fact, the only two non play-in squads from last season that Phoenix is set to play in this three week timeframe are the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs - both of which Phoenix struggled to take down in the meetings they had in 2023-24.
The Spurs and Rockets are both also expected to take a step forward this season, so they wouldn't be a shoe-in victory even without the shaky recent matchup history.
Mix the Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, and Oklahoma City Thunder into the fray - this is an absolute arduous stretch.
Easiest: February 1 - February 23
This is the section of the schedule that is the closest thing to being considered a "soft" spot. They are set to face off with the Portland Trail Blazers twice, while also featuring the Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz, and Chicago Bulls once apiece.
They also only face three playoff teams from 2023-24 during these three weeks as well - and the well-placed all-star break will give a rather old roster more time to recuperate.
The stretch from January 7-25 was also under consideration - as they are set to face the Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks, and Charlotte Hornets twice. The second matchup with the Brooklyn Nets, the Jazz, and the Detroit Pistons are in the fray as well here.
This doesn't quite top the one that was ultimately decided upon due to a long road trip being intertwined and the lack of a break during this time.