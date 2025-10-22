Predicting Phoenix Suns' Record as Season Tips Off
The 2025-26 season is officially here.
The Phoenix Suns move forward with mixed expectations - but how do we think we'll fare?
Brendan Mau: 35-47, 12th seed in West
The Suns already look like they will be a much more fun team to watch this season based on the preseason with added athleticism and the fast-paced, pressure system new coach Jordan Ott is implementing.
However, the Western Conference will once again be a gauntlet and without any true stars outside of Devin Booker, the new-look Suns are going to face a tough test night in and night out.
I see Phoenix winning one less game than last season and exceeding the over/under win total of 31.5, as the Suns’ defense and new style of play could end up surprising some teams behind a leader in Devin Booker, who I expect to have the best statistical season of his career.
Trevor Booth: 36-46, 12th seed in West
The Suns, who were one of the best teams recently, could be one of the worst in the NBA. It’s going to be difficult for Phoenix to find its footing in the Western Conference with the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder, the Denver Nuggets and others.
Without Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Suns guard Devin Booker should have an All-Star caliber season. But will it be enough to get the Suns back to the playoffs?
If Booker is able to be steady at the point guard position, he and Jalen Green might shock some people. I believe they are going to play with pace and tempo. Mark Williams should provide some balance at center.
This may surprise some people, but I say the Suns will win more games and narrowly miss the NBA play-in. They’re on the right track to finding a championship culture. Be patient with it.
Donnie Druin: 38-44, 11th seed in West
I truly think this will be an “addition by subtraction” outlook in Phoenix, though the dividends won’t immediately be paid in year one.
Yet with a star trio of Booker, Durant and Beal only winning 36 games, I could easily see this new energized group slightly raising the bar.
Like Brendan said, it’s a stacked Western Conference. The Suns clearly aren’t going to be contenders. They know that, too.
However Phoenix is committed to at least playing hard, and sometimes that’s all you need on a few weeknights in the league to pump up your win total.
Give me Booker and a few dogs by his side to improve that win total.