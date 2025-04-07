PREVIEW: Suns Finish Regular Season
PHOENIX -- Time is officially running out for the Phoenix Suns.
Just four games remain in what has become a nightmare season in the Valley of the Sun - and Phoenix needs a miraculous run over the final seven days of the regular season just to sneak into the play-in tournament.
Life was looking up just two weeks ago when the Suns were riding high on a four-game win streak before a six-game stretch of failure followed - now what looked like a situation of controlling their own destiny has turned into a complete uphill climb.
A preview of the four games ahead and a brief rundown of what to look forward to over the final set of games:
Tuesday: Golden State Warriors
This could very well be the toughest test the Suns have over the last week.
Golden State currently holds the final non play-in playoff spot in the West via tiebreaker - a loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday did them no favors when it comes to securing a top-six seed.
The Warriors have gone an astounding 21-5 when Jimmy Butler has played for the franchise since being acquired two months ago - the roster has been able to fit seamlessly around the Butler/Stephen Curry duo.
Expect this contest to be one that requires a near-perfect performance from the Suns to snap the extended losing streak.
Wednesday: Oklahoma City Thunder
The Thunder's output has regressed over the last week - they have now lost two consecutive games despite largely being healthy.
It's unclear who will and won't play for the Thunder - so this game is difficult to predict for Phoenix in the end.
Friday: San Antonio Spurs
San Antonio dismantled the Suns on February 20 in the last meeting between the two squads prior to this week - the Spurs were coming off of an emotional revelation that star big Victor Wembanyama would be out for the remainder of the season due to blood clots.
The Spurs stole the game 120-109 after leading wire-to-wire, but have fallen off just enough to officially be eliminated from the playoff race, so they are simply trying to finish out the season on a strong note before trying to take the next step come October.
Sunday: At Sacramento Kings
If the Suns are able to steal all three games prior to this, it could be shaping up to be the biggest game of the season for both squads.
The Kings are set to play the Detroit Pistons today, Denver Nuggets on Wednesday, and Los Angeles Clippers on Friday - all three games will pose hefty challenges for the team that just defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers yesterday.
Phoenix not only needs to win all three contests prior to this, but they also need to bank on Sacramento dropping the three aforementioned games as well to have a shot on the final day of the season.