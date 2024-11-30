PREVIEW: Suns Host Warriors
PHOENIX -- Tonight will be a huge night for the Phoenix Suns (10-8) as they are set to welcome the Golden State Warriors (12-6) at Footprint Center in what is the first meeting between the two teams this season.
The Warriors are reeling as of late - losing three consecutive contests after starting the season at 12-3.
This game could be somewhat short-handed for both squads as the Warriors could be missing Andrew Wiggins and Stephen Curry. Phoenix has listed Bradley Beal and Jusuf Nurkic as questionable as well.
A brief preview which will touch on the Warriors' first month of the year - along with highlighting an under-the-radar player and a game prediction - will follow below.
Warriors: Is the Start Real or Not?
The Warriors' season has developed quite interestingly.
While Golden State does have impressive victories over the Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Dallas Mavericks, they have just as confounding of losses to counter those victories.
Three of their last four defeats have seen rather hapless offensive showings - while the defense was exploited in losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.
The 10-plus deep approach has served the Warriors well so far, but the lack of top-end talent alongside Stephen Curry could be starting to show.
The sample needs to grow to get a true read on who the Warriors are - but they can surely secure a victory on any given night.
Player to Watch: Trayce Jackson-Davis
TJD has started 17 of 18 games for the Warriors this season - while he doesn't do anything eye-popping, he is a quality player that makes a difference.
Jackson-Davis is 4th in the NBA in field goal percentage, averages 2 assists per night while serving as a quality connective passer in the process,
Jackson-Davis does the little things that don't necessarily show on the box score as previously stated - the Indiana product has become notorious for diving at loose balls, setting sturdy screens, and playing within the context of the team structure on defense.
Don't be shocked if he makes life difficult for Jusuf Nurkic and company on the back lines tonight.
Prediction: Suns Win
Curry's status being seemingly 50/50 for tonight makes banking on a Suns' victory more palpable.
While Phoenix hasn't provided many reasons for fans to believe that they can consistently string of victories - this would certainly be one where they can prove this team took a step up fro the previous season.
Kevin Durant and Devin Booker should also have great nights, which would obviously bode well for a Phoenix victory.
Suns-Warriors is set to tip shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.