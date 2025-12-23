NBA Power Rankings Reality Check: How the Phoenix Suns Are Viewed

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' recent stretch of games has raised concern around their overall standings within various NBA power rankings entering Christmas week.

Phoenix is just 2-5 in the month of December with a home date coming today against the Los Angeles Lakers and a four-game road trip that will follow to end 2025.

Where the Suns rank across multiple power rankings:

NBA.com: No. 9 (down one spot from last week)

Dec 1, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott watches game action against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

John Schuhmann: "The seventh-place Suns split their home-and-home set with the eighth-place Warriors last week, so they remain a game and a half ahead of Golden State. They’re three behind the Rockets for a top-six spot in the West.

"... The Suns will host the Lakers for the second time this month on Tuesday, but their post-Christmas schedule will be pretty road-heavy for about four weeks. They’ll begin a four-game trip with a weekend back-to-back in New Orleans, after which they will have played 16 of their 28 scheduled games against the eight teams behind them in the West standings. They’re 9-5 against that group thus far."

The Athletic: No. 14 (up two spots from last week)

Dec 8, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns center Mark Williams (15) answers questions from a reporter after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Law Murray: "How will this center situation unfold? This one wasn’t too hard to figure out. Mark Williams has started every game since Week 2, and he remains a poor rim protector despite decent production otherwise for 24.5 minutes per game.

"Oso Ighodaro slots in more appropriately as a second-unit big who occasionally shows up next to backup center Nick Richards. Lottery pick Khaman Maluach has played only 59 minutes all season. Phoenix has been shaky in December, and the center position remains a situation to monitor."

Can Suns Turn Things Around?

So, the Suns are in a rough stretch this month -- but things don't seem to be as bad as national media will make it.

Phoenix's last two losses were each by one possession while the Suns struggled with Devin Booker being out of the lineup due to injury earlier in the month, too.

There was hope Jalen Green could come back before the end of 2025, though yesterday's update did not look promising.

Also, the Pelicans (once viewed as extremely winnable games) have found their stride as of late, winning their last five games entering this week. The Suns' back-to-back in New Orleans now doesn't quite look like a walk in the park.

