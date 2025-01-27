Previewing Suns' Challenging Week Ahead
PHOENIX -- This upcoming week is potentially the most significant the Phoenix Suns have faced this season.
This seems to be the general sentiment every single week for a team that has struggled to gain consistent footing in a crowded Western Conference - but this set of games feels different.
The Suns will face off with three conference rivals in the same general position - on the edge of the undesired play-in fate.
A brief preview of the undeniably massive week of games ahead:
Monday - L.A. Clippers
The Suns are opening up the week tonight in what could end up shaping up to be a vital game for both teams.
The Clippers only lead Phoenix by 2.5 games for the sixth seed in the West - and a guaranteed spot in the playoffs. The Suns can officially clinch the head-to-head tiebreaker tonight as well after earning two victories against them on the road in the first two weeks of the season.
The Clippers have since returned star F Kawhi Leonard to the lineup, while also receiving a pair of All-Star caliber seasons from James Harden and Norman Powell.
This will also be a teat for freshly minted starting C Nick Richards - as Clippers C Ivica Zubac has taken a large step forward this season as well.
This will serve as the first of three large tests this week - as Phoenix has to prove they can consistently beat playoff-level squads after spending much of the month beating lesser competition.
Wednesday - Minnesota Timberwolves
The Suns are set to welcome Minnesota back to the Valley for the first time since the first round-clinching victory over the Suns last April.
The Wolves won the first meeting of the season on November 17 in controversial fashion, but have struggled to gain footing in the same vein as Phoenix.
Anthony Edwards has been the main bright spot in a year that has been marked by inconsistency and the squad taking an overall step back on the defensive side of the ball.
The Suns could very well use Ryan Dunn in this game in an attempt to contain Edwards - Dunn has already been ruled out of Monday's contest with an ankle sprain.
Friday - @ Golden State Warriors
The Suns will seek to rectify the poor fourth quarter showing that cost them the previous meeting with the Warriors on December 28.
Phoenix controlled most of the game, but only mustered up 18 points in the final frame in what was a game that was dominated by Jonathan Kuminga - who scored 34 points and grabbed 9 rebounds.
The Warriors have struggled since that victory - sitting at 22-23 - but this game could still loom large movign forward, as the winner will take a 2-1 season series advantage with the final matchup set for the final week of the regular season.
Saturday - @ Portland Trail Blazers
The Suns should feel relief in this game compared to what will be seen earlier in the week - but that is easier said than done in the NBA.
While Portland has tangibly improved this season compared to last, they still sit at 17-29 and are simply less talented than Phoenix.
The Suns won the previous two meetings in what ended up being too close for comfort despite the Suns dominating large portions of both games.
Portland have won their last four going into the week - and have nine players that have played a large role in the previously mentioned jump compared to last season.
Shaedon Sharpe, Anfernee Simons, and potentially former Sun Deandre Ayton will be players to keep an eye on here - this game will likely be a battle.
The Suns likely need to at least tread water to feel confident about the continued playoff push - a 3-1 or 4-0 week could substantially boost morale and set the foundation for a potentially legitimate surge.