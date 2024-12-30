Previewing Suns' Crucial Final Week of 2024
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season has been defined in much of the same manner as the team that came before - injuries, inconsistencies, and constantly being thrown into the rumor mill.
Despite the 15-16 start, the Suns still have an opportunity in the coming weeks to break free of the consistent inconsistency - and that could begin this week.
While there are only two games between now and next Monday, the Suns could steal both games to get back over the .500 mark - which would go a long way towards fighting to climb up the standings.
A preview of the two games this week:
Tuesday: Memphis Grizzlies
The Suns will close out the calendar year with the first of four meetings against the Grizzlies - who currently sit as second in the West at 22-11.
Memphis is dealing with injury issues despite the quick start - as Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Jake LaRavia, Brandon Clarke, and Santi Aldama are all potentially out or have been ruled out.
That has only been a slight roadblock for the Grizzlies, who are continuing to churn out convincing victories even through a multitude of absences.
This could also serve as the return game for Devin Booker, who has missed the previous five games - but head coach Mike Budenholzer hinted at an imminent return, citing the break between the game on Saturday and this contest.
Saturday: @ Indiana Pacers
This will be the second and final meeting between the two teams this season, having played on December 19 - which was a 120-111 Pacers victory and also was the night that Booker got injured which eventually lead to two weeks out of the lineup.
Indiana has beaten the Warriors and Boston Celtics since the two squads faced off, potentially signifying the return of the squad that made the Eastern Conference Finals just seven months ago.
This certainly won't be an easy victory, but the Suns could snap the two-game losing streak - having lost to Indiana on January 26 in a game that saw Booker score 62 in.
The Suns will continue to play a road-heavy schedule after Indiana, so this is a shot to build some real momentum moving forward.