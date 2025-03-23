Previewing Massive Week Ahead for Suns
PHOENIX -- The most consequential week in the season of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns has arrived.
Phoenix is coming off of a shocking 123-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night that has revived some optimism in regards to the outlook of the team moving forward.
The victory means little without following it up with more victories, however, and this upcoming week will pose a multitude of challenges - from old playoff foes, to poor schematic matchups and everything in between.
A brief preview of the week to be for Phoenix:
Monday: Milwaukee Bucks
This is the first time the two squads that met in the 2021 NBA Finals will square off this season - with the next meeting set for next Tuesday.
Milwaukee is experiencing an up-and-down season as well, albeit to a lesser extent compared to the Suns - they currently sit at 40-30 and are looking to secure home-court advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Damian Lillard's status is currently in question for the game after missing Saturday's contest, while Phoenix has a myriad of players that have questionable statuses for the game ahead.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will obviously be the focal point of the gameplan for Phoenix, but recent Milwaukee acquisitions in Kevin Porter Jr. and Kyle Kuzma have stepped up recently as well.
Wednesday: Boston Celtics
The defending NBA champions are returning to Phoenix after securing a huge victory in the Valley last season.
Boston remains one of the most balanced squads in the league, but this version of the champs is significantly more reliant on three-point volume this season - attempting six more shots per game from behind the arc relative to the previous.
The Celtics could be short-handed for the game as well - keep an eye on the status of Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jrue Holiday in the coming days.
Friday: At Minnesota Timberwolves
The T-Wolves won the first three meetings this season - Phoenix is obviously looking to avoid a sweep while also securing another key victory in the race to sneak into a playoff spot.
Minnesota has a lot to play for themselves, as the Wolves are currently in a battle with the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers to secure the final guaranteed playoff spot (six seed) in the West playoff picture.
Anthony Edwards is clearly the focal point of the Wolves' offense, but watch out for Julius Randle as well. The former All-Star has produced five 20-point performances in March while seeing an uptick in efficiency across the board.
Sunday: Houston Rockets
Phoenix is set to close out both the week and the three-game season series against Houston a week from today.
Houston won the previous two matchups in what were tightly contested games - Phoenix returns home to face the surging Western Conference threats.
Unfortunately for the Suns, the Rockets are playing as well as anyone in the NBA currently - to the tune of a nine-game win streak. The balanced offensive attack, hard-nosed Ime Udoka defense, and a softer schedule as of late have resulted in the squad drastically improving after a mid-season slump prior to this stretch.
The most challenging week of the Phoenix season is right in front of them now - the Suns can either back up what could become a season-defining victory over the Cavs or revert back to the up-and-down mantra.