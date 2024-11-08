Reasons Why Suns Are Off to Fast Start
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 NBA season has already yielded some fascinating results, created compelling narratives, and brought forth a consistently great product that has arguably been missing for some time. The Phoenix Suns are one of the great stories early on.
The Suns were written off by national media, fans, and everyone in between after being swept in the first round of the playoffs in April at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Then, the front office hired Mike Budenholzer to shape the philosophy of the roster. Then, they made the decision to draft two prospects to develop and build towards the future with. Several free-agent signings were in order shortly after that raised the floor of the team and were set to optimize the big-three in theory. Devin Booker and Kevin Durant only confirmed that both can play basketball at a high level while also impacting winning basketball in various forms.
All of this has lead to a perfect storm that has resulted in a 7-1 start to the season - and that could very well be sustainable for multiple reasons tied to the moves made in the offseason.
Taking Care of the Ball
The Suns still likely turn the ball over too much - ranking 16th in the league with 14.1 giveaways per game. That is still a marked improvement over last season when the team ranked 25th with the same amount of giveaways.
The takeaway from this is that the additions of Tyus Jones and Monte Morris have allowed Phoenix to operate more effectively on offense while also avoiding untimely turnovers. While the turnover volume remains the same, the Suns are taking care of the ball at a better rate than the competition - and are taking care of it in a more timely manner as well.
This has been a key to the Suns starting the year 6-0 in clutch time showings. While that is unlikely to be sustainable at this rate, it has created a clear correlation between personnel moves and overarching success in this manner.
Improved Depth
One of the follies of last season was the razor-thin bench created by many signings with high upside that didn't work out.
Mat Ishbia, James Jones, and the rest of the front office went out at the trade deadline to acquire Royce O'Neale - who has been a stalwart of high impact since coming to Phoenix in February. Signing Jones and Morris gave Budenholzer an opportunity to mix-and-match dependable floor generals into various game situations. It also pushed Grayson Allen to the bench. Mason Plumlee is a clear upgrade over Drew Eubanks.
The pieces on this team are more equipped to survive potential injuries to a star player - and will almost surely lead to more rotational flexibility moving forward.
Hard-Nosed Defense
The Suns are currently tied with the best defense in the league last season in Minnesota in PPG allowed at 110.9.
They also rank 9th in defensive rating at 111.3.
This is actually a step up from last season - which was speaheaded by a defensive-minded head coach.
Some could argue that this is due to the additions of Ryan Dunn, Plumlee, and the increased comfortability of O'Neale in the structure of the team. They would likely be correct.
But the activity, communication, and off-ball awareness has increased tenfold from last season to the current one. This team plays defense with a purpose and passion despite not being the most collectively gifted athletically.
Give credit to coach Budenholzer for this - and hope that this level of defense is sustainable for a potential playoff run in April.