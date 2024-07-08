Revisiting Suns' Trade for Bradley Beal
PHOENIX -- The one year mark has officially passed of the Phoenix Suns officially making the Bradley Beal acquisition from the Washington Wizards a reality.
The trade was widely praised by fans of the Suns, while NBA fans at large and media tended to be more skeptical.
How has the deal aged?
Not the best.
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report is just a singular example of someone who isn't too keen on the move looking back, giving Phoenix a D+ for the move a year later.
"The risk was enormous, but the Suns swore it was the rest of the league that was really in trouble. Turns out, the problems were (predictably) on Phoenix's side.- Buckley on Beal trade
"Beal struggled staying healthy, the stars did little to elevate the others and the clearance-priced supporting cast struggled to provide adequate depth. The supposedly superpowered offense was merely decent (10th in efficiency), and the stars' shared minutes were really good but not great (plus-6.6 net rating, would've ranked third).
"Phoenix didn't hit the 50-win mark in the regular season or the one-win mark in the playoffs. Coach Frank Vogel was sent packing, trade winds swirled around Durant, and Beal would be caught in the same speculation if not for that absurd no-trade clause that Phoenix somehow let him retain.
"The Suns are over the second apron, meaning there are almost zero avenues toward any kind of external improvement beyond breaking apart the stars, which their decision-makers say isn't happening.
"Beal was a curious choice for this club from the start. Beyond the complications of his contract and injury worries, his game made for an awkward on-paper fit with Durant and Booker, all of whom do their best work on offense (often with the ball in their hands).
"The Suns would never admit this publicly, but give them a chance to reverse the Beal trade, and they'd take it in an instant."
The general thinking that Phoenix took a chance on a max-contract player that hadn't been an All-Star for two years could be risky at the time - and that the deal will only get worse due to presumed regression is valid.
On the flip side, this entire situation needs context.
First: process beat results - even in a results-driven league.
The Suns needed to scour the market for upgrades after an untimely playoff exit. They were not running it back with Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton.
Beal was simply the best player the Suns could get for Paul, Landry Shamet, and a handful of pick swaps/second round picks. The Suns truly can't be faulted for swinging for the fence after years of settling for mediocrity - no matter the end result.
Secondly, Beal struggled with poorly timed injury issues and being miscast in a role that was a main signifier that the coaching staff wasn't on the same page.
Lastly, Beal flashed enough high-end play last season to renew hope that he can still be an All-Star level player at his best, including incredible performances against both the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.
At the end of the day, the Suns made the right decision, title or no title. Beal has been a phenomenal representative of the city of Phoenix, a great locker room guy, and a positive player when healthy.