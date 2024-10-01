Takeaways From Suns Media Day
PHOENIX -- The most recent edition of Media Day ahead of the 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season is now in the rearview mirror.
With that, training camp has officially commenced - and the preseason opener is just days away - set for Sunday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
While the day is behind us, there are still several major takeaways and resounding themes throughout the day that should be of note with the regular season set to open just three weeks from now.
Focus is on Maximizing Core
One of the most pointed topics of the day were discussions centered around what the plan is/will be to maximize a "big three" plus Jusuf Nurkic after a season that was seen as a disappointment for all four of them.
There was much chatter at Media Day last season about how special it was to have as much offensive talent the team possessed, but the plans that were in store were largely sparse.
That couldn't have been farther from the truth in 2024.
From the typical talk of increased three-point volume, to talk of playing Nurkic and Bol Bol together in lineups - there is already a clear strategy and intention behind how this extremely talented roster will be dealt with.
The star of the day? It very well could have been recent PG acquisition Tyus Jones.
"It puts your heart rate a little bit lower," said third-year Suns F Josh Okogie when asked about the former Washington Wizard and what he can bring to the offense.
It's very clear that every member of the front office, coaching staff, and roster believe in Jones - and he is very well equipped to unlock an offense that could once again return to the top of the league.
Fast pace. An abundance of three-point looks. A greater emphasis on screen usage and other ways to encourage more takes to the rim.
Suns Expect to Be Different Team
The 2023-24 Suns had a "successful" season in 2023-24 - if expectations were tempered, that is.
The 49-33 mark was marred by reported disagreements amongst the coaching staff, poorly timed injury luck that affected key players, and a slew of high-risk, high-reward free agents that were brought in during the summer of 2023 that failed to pan out.
The franchise has clearly learned from these follies and have taken many necessary steps to rectify those follies.
Suns general manager James Jones echoed sentiments that the vibe of the 23-24 team were off through much of the season - and the aforementioned factors could absolutely be driving factors behind that ultimate result.
The core is the same - with Durant, Booker, Beal, Nurkic, Allen, O'Neale, and Bol all returning. They are accompanied by what is a very impressive coaching staff under Mike Budenholzer, proven veteran free agents (Jones, Plumlee, Morris), and exhilarating rookies in Oso Ighodaro and Ryan Dunn. Heck, even Jalen Bridges displays an intriguing ceiling.
Between Morris declaring elation to be playing for this franchise, Jones expressing his sheer excitement to be able to run with a roster as talented as the one currently in place, and even Grayson Allen revealing that he sacrificed being relegated to a bench role in an effort to recruit Jones - it seems pretty evident that this team will operate completely different from the 23-24 version.
Rookies Will Make Impact
This might not be the most eye-popping headline of the day - and it doesn't have to be.
The future of the Suns matter just as much as the present - and the rookies have been nothing but impressive thus far, largely reinforcing the belief that the decision makers had from day one during the process.
Ryan Dunn, Oso Ighodaro, and even Jalen Bridges could have opportunities to make an impact from day 1 - be it at the NBA level or in the G-League.
“He really wants to learn and he’s been soaking everything up like sponge. Not only defensively but he’s fun to watch play offensively as well. His timing is excellent and he has intangibles you can’t teach."
Those were the words of Okogie on Dunn - who came into the league as an elite defensive prospect with an offensive game that tended to be looked at with apprehension.
If Okogie is to be believed, Dunn has already come a long way - and that wouldn't be entirely surprising due to his phenomenal athleticism and a shot base that looked more promising than the percentages that it yielded during his two seasons in college.
Ighodaro also exhibited great maturity and looks like the rare second-round pick that could be ready to contribute to an NBA squad right away.
"He's been a great role model on how you're supposed to go about things," Ighodaro said of Booker when asked about how the franchise player has done in mentoring his transition to the league.
This is simply someone who is coming into the league with a learner's mentality - he has the athleticism, intelligence, and motor to already be an impact player, but he also knows that learning from those that have come before is paramount when trying to pave one's own path.
The influx of youthful talent also evidences the vitality of re-launching a G-League team - as a prospect such as Bridges likely wouldn't have had the opportunity to develop otherwise.
The regular season tip-off is roughly three weeks away - and there should be more anticipation surrounding this team after a fruitful day on Monday.