Suns Coming Up on Tough — But Good — Problem to Have

The Phoenix Suns are arriving towards the end of the regular season having already surpassed their win total from last year while looking to make some serious noise in their final slate of games.

The Suns have battled injuries all season, to the dismay of their fans and particularly coach Jordan Ott. We've yet to truly see what this Phoenix team looks like, cohesively, at full health.

Yet that's (hopefully) coming to an end sooner as opposed to later with players such as Jordan Goodwin, Mark Williams and Dillon Brooks close to returning from respective injuries.

And eventually, when that day comes, Ott will have a productive problem on his hands.

How Will Suns Balance Rotation Upon Full Health?

Feb 26, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns head coach Jordan Ott against the Los Angeles Lakers at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The main proponent of this question has been the recently stellar play of rookie forward Rasheer Fleming, who has really turned the corner as of late both in terms of play and time on the court.

As a result, players such as Ryan Dunn have seen their minutes dissolve in recent weeks.

The Suns' starters and core second-teamers are essentially solidified at this point in time. We don't really need to wonder if Jalen Green will start or if Collin Gillespie will get serious run with the bench.

Yet a bit deeper into the rotation is where Ott's true coaching and decision-making will be tested, especially if Phoenix can escape that dreaded play-in tournament.

Will the more experienced Dunn get the nod in terms of supplemental minutes? Will Fleming's athleticism and better offensive prowess take over despite being a first-year player?

Questions also extend to the paint as well. Is Oso Ighodaro making a serious push for more minutes, eating into Williams' share? Will the Suns be enticed to roll out Khaman Maluach's shot-blocking ability despite him still being very green in terms of time on the floor?

It's not as if Phoenix is a complete rebuilding squad capable of throwing the young guns out and letting them get valuable minutes. Ott, surprising everybody, has coached his tail off and players have responded.

As a result of said success, the Suns are set to defy practically all odds and make the postseason in some form or fashion.

And there, as a first-year coach, Ott will have some key decisions to make on who he ultimately trusts on the floor in the first, 48th and every minute between.

It's a tough but good problem for the Suns to have, especially considering where they were at this point last season.