Three Questions Suns Need to Answer on Media Day
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season is officially set to kick off tomorrow with the annual Media Day - where players, coaches, and executives with the franchise are set to answer a multitude of questions surrounding the offseason, the outlook heading into the season, and more.
The Suns will obviously be bringing out first-year head coach Mike Budenholzer for his second sit-down with media since being hired, while Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal will be entering their respective second full seasons in the Valley.
There will be much to cover throughout the day, but some questions/topics will be more exciting or resonant with fans than others.
Here are three things that can be expected to be either big topics of discussion throughout the day:
1. Starting Lineup Clarity
This is certainly going to be one of the most glaring topics of discussion after Tyus Jones made it a point to let it be known that he expected to be the starting point guard of the team when he signed a 1-year deal at the end of July.
Jones likely will be starting, which means that either Beal or Grayson Allen will be pushed to the bench.
The wise bet would be to push all the chips in on Allen being the one to take the mantle of the 6th man role. It simply doesn't make sense to relegate Beal to that role - Allen can be staggered in various lineups with the "big three" and remain as effective as he was last season as well.
Although that is what is anticipated coming into the season, the confirmation that this will be the case is still needed.
2. Honoring Al McCoy
This is sure to be a day that is a tribute to the late, great voice of the Suns, who passed away on September 21 at the age of 91.
McCoy was a Valley icon. The standard of media work and broadcasting in Phoenix. Most importantly, he was a widely respected figure that was universally loved by everyone who crossed paths with him.
The franchise is very likely to go all-out in honoring McCoy's legacy throughout the day.
3. New Uniforms?
This could be a trivial part of the day - from a certain viewpoint.
Like it or not, this has become an integral part of media days across the league, especially since Nike took over as the NBA's uniform partner - it has given each individual franchise an opportunity to connect to the city through the uniform sets.
The Suns' 2024-25 city connect jersey was supposedly leaked a week ago - and they have received a somewhat mixed reception, but the new association/icon editions revealed last year have been generally well-liked.
This also could be another opportunity to pay homage to the late McCoy with a jersey patch this upcoming season.
Media Day will be held tomorrow - and is set to begin at 11:30 AM Phoenix time.