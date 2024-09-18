New Suns Jerseys Apparently Leaked
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' City Edition uniforms for the 2024-25 season may have just been leaked.
Suns Uniform Tracker on Twitter/X - who has broke news consistently on Phoenix's jerseys and looks throughout the years - revealed the following look, which is inspired by the city's hosting of the 1995 NBA All-Star Game.
These mock-ups have been rumored for months, though it finally appears to have come to fruition.
The looks - which are still not official by the team - have drawn some mixed reviews.
One Twitter/X user says, "This is real? Pretty bad. How did this get past the marketing people?" while another exclaimed, "I like it, but I don't love it especially after seeing some of your mockups with much more ASG inspiration looking much better. My hope is this will grow on me because I hated the turquoise ones at first when they released but ended up loving them with enough time."
Personally, the mock-ups below look better than what is expected to be officially unveiled soon:
Last year, the Suns rolled with their "El Valle" uniforms for the City edition looks, which were used during NBA Cup play.
Now, the Suns have their looks set for the 2024-25 season, which will begin regular season play in late October:
As for when the new City uniforms will be officially announced, that remains to be seen. The Suns waited until November of last year to reveal the El Valle City uniforms.