Three Takeaways From Suns Schedule Release
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' 2024-25 campaign is officially set in stone after the NBA unveiled the official 82-game schedule earlier today.
The Suns were already confirmed to partake in a Christmas game, along with a national TV date with the Los Angeles Lakers in NBA Cup play - but what were other things revealed between the margins?
Three quick-fire takeaways from the schedule:
1. Suns Have Two Definite Tough Points of Season
The schedule this season is obviously going to be inherently more difficult due to all but two, possibly three Western Conference squads being extraordinarily competitive - but two stretches of the season rose above the rest due to various factors.
Those stretches would be from December 23 - January 6 and February 25 - March 10.
In the first stretch, the Suns will play the Denver Nuggets in back-to-back games, including the Christmas Day duel before pivoting to the Dallas Mavericks, Golden State Warriors, Memphis Grizzlies, Indiana Pacers, and lastly, the Philadelphia 76ers.
That amounts to four playoff teams (with the Warriors/Grizzlies potentially joining those teams this season) and is encapsulated with two stints on the road.
The second stretch features two contests against Memphis, back-to-back games against the New Orleans Pelicans, a playoff rematch against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and the Los Angeles Clippers. The back end of this stretch features three consecutive road games against the Nuggets, Mavericks, and the aforementioned Grizzlies.
This stretch is self explanatory. Ample time on the road, teams that have proven to be consistent regular season squads - and most importantly - the ability to gain crucial tiebreaker advantages will make this a brutal stretch.
2. Suns Will Be Tested at End of Season
The end of season stretch isn't much kinder to Phoenix. If the Suns do manage to take care of business, however, this stretch could be more of a stretch that serves the purpose of playoff preparation rather than fighting for a playoff spot.
This stretch includes the two yearly matchups with the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. It also features the Cleveland Cavaliers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Sacramento Kings.
This stretch offers next-to-no cupcakes - and the Suns will need to fight through this stretch to prepare for the playoffs under a best-case scenario.
3. Suns Continue to Get National Respect
The Suns are tied for fifth in the NBA this season with 30 games set to be played in front of a national audience, including playing on Christmas for the fourth consecutive season.
The league also gave ample opportunity to showcase the full-blown rivalry with Dallas, the budding one with Minnesota, the Jokic-Durant-Booker star showcase against Denver - among other elite matchups including Boston and New York.
The Suns are still clearly seen in a high regard by the league and networks - here's to hoping that this rendition of the team can hold up their end of the bargain over the next several months.