Tier-Ranking Every Suns Player
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are just over a month away from opening preseason play against the Los Angeles Lakers.
By most accounts it was a successful offseason relative to what was expected of Phoenix - but we truly won't know about the true nature of this rendition of the team until the season kicks into gear.
With that in mind, there can still be projections about what the team will look like in tiers. Talent, ceiling for the season, projected role, and two-way ability will be among the factors that are taken into account here.
Tier 4: Josh Okogie, Damion Lee, Oso Ighodaro, Ryan Dunn
These are the specialists and/or rookies - Okogie is the perimeter defender/slasher. Lee is the sharpshooter. Ighodaro and Dunn are prospects that could figure into rotational plans in the early stages of the season, but don't count on it.
This tier is comprised of guys that can certainly come in and change a game, but certain limitations will re-purpose their use into more "in a pinch" situations.
Tier 3: Royce O'Neale, Monte Morris, Mason Plumlee, Bol Bol
This is the tier of bench players that will likely see anywhere between 10-20 minutes per night. These are veterans that have great feel for the game, can (generally) space the floor effectively, and have the ability to fit into various lineups.
Bol stands above the rest in this particular tier - he truly could rise up this list over the course of his second season in Phoenix - especially under a coach that could better maximize his skillset.
Tier 2.5: Grayson Allen, Tyus Jones, Jusuf Nurkic
These are key contributors that are sure to get "clutch time" minutes during the season.
Allen is likely to come off of the bench this season, but it doesn't mean his role will be significantly diminished. He's actually more vital in the context of this team compared to last due to the additions of Jones and Morris.
Nurkic will always be needed as long as he is in Phoenix due to his high level rebounding. There is also a belief that he could rediscover a jump shot that he once had for a couple of seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers. Despite this, his athletic limitations are glaring in certain scenarios - particularly playoff settings.
Tier 2: Bradley Beal
Some would argue that Jones or even Allen are more valuable to the Suns. They could be correct.
Neither has a case over Beal as the "better" player - and the second-year Sun deserves more credit for buying into making extensive sacrifices in 2023-24.
There is still an All-Star player there that may not ever be realized again simply due to lack of volume, but Beal has a unique opportunity to silence critics and doubters this season.
Tier 1: Devin Booker, Kevin Durant
This should be a simple conclusion.
Booker and Durant are both undisputed superstars in the league, and while the supporting cast is vital to regular season success - make no mistake - the ceiling of the team is up to what the dynamic duo can do come playoff time.
Booker is set to be in a more natural role this season where he can create for others off of his shot creation, while Durant will be a more prominent part of possession-to-possession offense.
The expected three-point volume increase could be crucial to making the offense more efficienct and maximizing the fit between the stars an even better one.