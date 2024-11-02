What to Watch: Suns Could See Star Return vs Blazers
PHOENIX -- The NBA season has officially started to ramp up - and the Phoenix Suns have reaped the benefits of a quick start to the season, fighting through a fairly difficult string of games to begin the year with a 4-1 mark
Tonight the Suns will welcome the 2-4 Portland trail Blazers to the Footprint Center tonight in what could be a test of how focused Phoenix is moving into an eventful November slate.
Three things to watch going into tonight's matchup:
Bradley Beal Set to Return
Starting guard Bradley Beal announced his intention to play in the game tonight during practice this afternoon after missing Thursday's victory over the Los Angeles Clippers with an elbow injury.
Beal has began this season with a similar statistical profile compared to last year, but has looked significantly better from an eye test perspective despite fighting through some right arm ailments.
Beal will continue to look to contribute to winning basketball and silence the doubters in what could be a special season for the Suns. Portland is a perfect opportunity for a vintage 30-point showing for the former scoring champ.
How Much Run Will Ryan Dunn Get?
Rookie phenom Ryan Dunn has experienced a blazing start to his NBA career - even garnering rookie of the year hype after being selected 29th overall in June.
Dunn has shot 44% from three-point range this season while being the primary defender of each offensive engine of the opposition - while also seamlessly fitting in with the starting five in two starts.
This brings a very valid question into the fold - will Dunn get substantial playing time with Beal's return - especially considering the impact Royce O'Neale has made thus far.
It's still very possible that coach Mike Budenholzer will find creative ways to incorporate the young wing into various rotations - especially against an opponent that could prove to be a mismatch.
Grayson Allen Watch
The second-year Suns shooter has experienced a fairly lukewarm start to the campaign - shooting a mere 23.1% from three through three appearances so far.
The newfound sixth-man role has surely been adjustment for the Duke product - and his newfound frame has been as well.
Still, it has to be assumed that his shot will be rediscovered in short order and this slow start is just a flash in the pan.
This game is arguably much more about working through personnel questions and cleaning up kinks/frequent mistakes than it is the opponent - it only feels right for Allen to show who he was last season for the first time in 2024-25 tonight.
Tip -off is set for shortly after 7:00 PM local time tonight.