Who Should Suns Keep Next Season?
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have opportunities to reshape the roster in subtle ways this summer - and free agency is perhaps the way the squad can be changed the most.
Every player on the roster has an opportunity to be a free agent this summer - save for the "core five" of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal. Jusuf Nurkic, and Grayson Allen.
So, the Suns could very conceivably move on from a litany of players from this squad, much like what transpired last summer.
We will take a look at players divided into four categories - bird rights, player options, two-way deals, and traditional unrestricted free agents.
Bird Rights
Royce O'Neale is the only player the Suns can dole out a contract to that is worth more than a vet minumum - and it's quite likely the two sides will reach an agreement prior to June 29th - when the legal tampering period is set to commence.
The Suns really don't have a choice here, as they can only bring on outside players on vet-minimum contracts.
Verdict: Should retain
Player Options
There are four players with player options that must be picked up by June 29 to ensure a spot on the payroll for the 2024-25 season: Eric Gordon, Drew Eubanks, Damion Lee, and Josh Okogie.
Eric Gordon
Gordon was up-and-down for the Suns in his first season with the franchise, but his ability to make shots at a high level and being a veteran presence would make for a welcome return - if he were to agree to a reduced role
Verdict: Should retain under right circumstances
Drew Eubanks
Eubanks was uneven in his first season in Phoenix after being perceived as an upgrade over Jock Landale - that ultimately was more or less a wash.
Eubanks told AZ Central's Duane Rankin that he expects to return nonetheless. You can read more about that here.
Eubanks is likely to accept his player option, but don't be shocked if the Suns decide to part ways with minimal penalties to the salary cap.
Verdict: Should part ways
Damion Lee
This is a difficult one to analyze.
Lee was a quality role player in 2022-23, but missed this entire season due to a serious knee injury.
One would likely feel inclined to retain Lee's talents simply due to his ability to shoot the ball along with acting as a steadying locker room presence - and that would be a valid approach.
Ultimately, the two sides should and will decide to move forward as a pair.
Verdict: Should retain
Josh Okogie
Okogie, much like Lee, has been a steadying figure for the franchise over the last two seasons
While Okogie has a limited offensive arsenal, it would be wise to keep him around once again due to the specialization as a POA defender.
Verdict: Should retain
Traditional Free Agents
There are three players the Suns can bring back with solely minimum scale contracts: Bol Bol, Isaiah Thomas, and Thaddeus Young.
Bol Bol
Bol quickly emerged as a fan-favorite over the course of the season - and was noticeably better at the end of the season compared to the start.
The Suns would obviously love to bring Bol back, but has he priced his way out of the Valley? It remains to be seen.
Verdict: Should keep, might not be able to
Isaiah Thomas
Thomas was little more than an insurance policy over the closing weeks of the season for Phoenix - don't expect him to be back despite being well-liked in the locker room and by the fanbase.
Verdict: Should part ways
Thaddeus Young
Young was expected to be an add that could bring a new element to the table for a rotation that had been relying on Nurkic and Eubanks heavily.
Young had one stout performance with Phoenix, and it happened to be the only game in which he received significant playing time.
Young still has a fair amount left in the tank, but it just feels as if a split is inevitable.
Verdict: Should retain, but likely won't
Two-Way Players
Saben Lee, Udoka Azubuike, and Ishmail Wainwright are the three two-way contract players that Phoenix has over the last season.
Lee and Azubuike are ineligible to return on two-way contracts due to four full seasons of service time being fulfilled, so neither should be expected to return.
Wainwright will likely be back on another two-way deal for his final season of eligibility on such a contract.
Free agency negotiations can officially commence on June 29.