Who Will Phoenix Suns Target in NBA Draft?
PHOENIX --- The 2024 NBA draft is quickly approaching - and the Phoenix Suns are going into draft week with the expectation that they will either look to select a player with the 22nd pick or trade the singular pick for an extra pick.
The close proximity to the draft has coincided with Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro revealing players he believes the Suns would consider with the 22nd pick.
Earlier this season, it was revealed a backup point guard that can start in spots, an athletic wing, and a big man are considered the three most pressing needs - how would this information translate to how the Suns ultimately address the draft?
Some players that have a very real possibility of landing in Phoenix:
Tyler Kolek, PG, Marquette
The talented playmaker has made sense as a potential fit for the Suns over the past several months, but the possible fit hit a fever pitch last weekend, with multiple reports revealing the belief that he will be the focus of the Suns' draft search.
Kolek could bring a number of things to the table that would be invaluable, from his ability as a spot-up shooter, to his crafty passing, to his ability to finish around the hoop.
Kolek should be under heavy consideration - perhaps he would be a no-brainer if the Suns decide to ultimately trade down a few spots.
Yves Missi, C, Baylor
Gambadoro officially confirmed the Suns' interest in the big man from Baylor in yesterday's edition of the Burns and Gambo show.
The possible interest could have been speculated for quite some time - as Missi's draft range typically falls in line with the 22nd pick - and his skill set could also align with what the franchise is looking for after seeing the Dallas Mavericks take a similar route to the NBA finals.
Don't be shocked if Missi is the ultimate selection.
Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
Ware has always felt like one of it not the most straightforward fits on the Suns in this draft class.
He brings a unique blend of size, shooting touch, athleticism, and defensive instincts to make a star ceiling feel palpable - but concerns with motor have made the stock variance quite significant.
Mocks usually have Ware slotted somewhere between pick 9 and 30 - so it's difficult to say if the Suns acquiring his services is even realistic, but if he is available at pick 22, it is believable that he would be quite interested in the IU stud.
DaRon Holmes II, PF/C, Dayton
Holmes is a product of high school in Arizona - and the consensus among the draft community makes it feel like he isn't being properly appreciated for his talents.
Holmes reportedly received a promise from a team in the first round of the draft - rumored to be the Denver Nuggets - but Phoenix would make plenty of sense as well.
Although he is undersized for a five, he, like Ware, possesses a unique skillset that is very desirable in the modern NBA - and he would be a strong fit in coach Mike Budenholzer's system.
Carlton Carrington, PG, Pitt
Carrington has been linked to Phoenix less than the other previously mentioned prospects, but the soon-to-be 19-year-old could be a quality fit both short and long term.
Carrington has frequently been projected to fall within the range the Suns pick as well, for what it's worth.
Other potential targets: Isaiah Collier (PG, USC), Johnny Furphy (Wing, Kansas) and Jaylon Tyson (Wing, Cal)
These are players that are either more unlikely to zero in on or are just have a higher ceiling in terms of pick range.
Would the Suns entertain Collier were he to slide to 22? Absolutely. How likely is it? It's probably fairly unlikely.
These four prospects deserve mentions nonetheless, and should continue to remain of interest.