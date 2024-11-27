Best Bets: Nets at Suns
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are set to play the second night of a back-to-back as the Brooklyn Nets enter town.
After the arrival of injured stars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal in last night's win over the Los Angeles Lakers, both are on today's injury report - which you can check out here.
The Suns hope to build a new winning streak while the Nets are 2-2 on their west coast road trip so far.
The best bets we could find for tonight:
Kevin Durant OVER 23.5 Points
Sean Barnard, DraftKings: "As Phoenix now prepares to face off with the Brooklyn Nets, look for Durant to take another stride forward in his scoring output. The four-time scoring champion is averaging 27.1 points per game on the season and has recorded over 23.5 points in seven of the 10 games he has played in. Brooklyn also ranks 21st in opponent points allowed on the season.
"The Suns were 8-1 at the time of Durant’s injury and then went 1-6 without the All-Star. He provides the stability the organization needs and will continue to be a key part of its production moving forward. Count on Durant to be in attack mode and have no trouble recording over 23.5 points for the eighth time this season."
Jusuf Nurkic OVER 8.5 Points
Covers.com: "Jusuf Nurkic has sunk 43.7% of his 3-point shots over the last 5 games at home, 12.2% more than he's converted from downtown over the course of the year at home. In regard to shot attempts from downtown, the 2nd-most aggressive offense in the NBA playing at home this year has been the Suns. The clash with Dorian Finney-Smith comes in at the 92nd percentile with the opposing team's starting Cs scoring a massive 55.0% of their three-point shots this year. Jusuf Nurkic should see a spike in performance for all stats on account of enjoying the home court advantage in this game."
Nets +9.5
Ray Monohan, Action Network: "The Nets have value here against Phoenix on Wednesday night. Brooklyn is playing top teams very well this year and they continue to cause teams a lot of issues on both ends of the floor.
"Phoenix meanwhile had a battle with the Lakers Tuesday night while the Nets are well rested. Brooklyn has been solid all around covering in many situational spots.
"They're 12-6 ATS overall and 8-3 ATS on the road. As an underdog, they've covered in 10 of 14 so far. They're going to keep this close and even have a chance to steal this outright. Grab the points."