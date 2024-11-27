Suns Stars Again on Injury Report vs Nets
PHOENIX -- Things are seemingly clearing up for the Phoenix Suns on the injury front - but they aren't totally out of the woods yet.
Star duo Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant made their respective returns to the lineup last night against the Los Angeles Lakers - with both playing key roles in the blowout win.
They both are remaining on the Suns' official injury report heading into tonight's game with the Brooklyn Nets, however.
The official injury report for Phoenix ahead of tonight:
- Kevin Durant (left calf strain return from injury management) PROBABLE.
- Bradley Beal (left calf strain return from injury management) QUESTIONABLE.
- Collin Gillespie (ankle) OUT.
Beal and Durant are likely mostly back from their respective calf strains, but it appears as if the Suns are taking a cautious approach concerning the duo of stars.
Gillespie has been out for over two weeks now after fracturing his ankle in the Valley Suns' debut game - but the two-way stud has returned to practice since.
The Nets somehow are inflicted with injuries on an even greater scale heading into tonight - with several key players out ahead of tonight.
From the Nets:
- Nic Claxton will miss tonight’s game at Phoenix due to lower back injury management. He is listed as day-to-day.
- Noah Clowney has been diagnosed with a left ankle sprain. The injury occurred during the fourth quarter of Brooklyn’s game at Sacramento on Nov. 24. He will be reevaluated in two weeks.
- Cam Thomas has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain following an MRI yesterday. He will be reevaluated in three weeks.
- Day’Ron Sharpe has resumed full on-court team activity and is expected to return to the lineup within the next week.
- Jaylen Martin has been diagnosed with a right knee bone contusion. The injury occurred during the Long Island Nets game on Nov. 24. Martin will be reevaluated in 1-2 weeks.
Dorian Finney-Smith is also questionable with a left ankle sprain for Brooklyn.
While the Nets will be without two of their top big men and the team's leading scorer in Cam Thomas, Cameron Johnson will be good to go ahead of his return to Phoenix after suffering an ankle sprain against the Golden State Warriors on Monday.
Johnson has been one of the standout "3&D" players throughout the first month-plus of this season and will be making his second trip back to Phoenix since the trade to Brooklyn in February 2023.
Suns-Nets is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.