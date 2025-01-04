Expert-Picked Bets for Suns vs Pacers
The Phoenix Suns and Indiana Pacers are set to battle in just a few hours, giving NBA bettors another opportunity to potentially make some solid money.
Suns star Bradley Beal is questionable tonight while Devin Booker is off the injury report. Jusuf Nurkic is also serving the last of a three-game suspension.
Phoenix has lost their last six-of-seven games entering Saturday - will they be able to turn it around? Or will Tyrese Haliburton and the Pacers ensure their losing ways continue in their road trip?
Three of the best bets we could find for tonight:
Tyrese Haliburton +4 Made Three-Pointers
John Supowitz, BettingPros: "You have to wonder where the Pacers are amongst Eastern Conference teams. They recently went on a nice run, winning five straight, but four of those wins were against teams below .500. They recently played the Celtics twice, the Thunder and the Bucks - all excellent teams. They won one of those games, and it was against the Celtics, who beat them by 37 in the previous game.
"They get a home matchup against the Suns tonight, who they beat in Phoenix. That game was interesting because Tyrese Haliburton was 4-of-9 from the floor, but each shot was from three-point range. Now he's at home, where he's an even better three-point shooter (39.8%), compared to 31.8% on the road. He's hit this over at home in 11 of his last 15 games, and the Suns have allowed point guards to hit the over on their three-point prop in eight of the previous 10."
Over 233 Points
Austin Swaim, FanDuel: "We could be in for a shootout in Circle City.
"The Phoenix Suns welcomed Devin Booker back to the lineup on New Year's Eve, changing the outlook of their offense entirely. Even if Bradley Beal (hip) ends up sitting, the Suns have a 123.9 offensive rating (ORTG) in five games where Booker and Kevin Durant played without him. The offense could arguably be better.
"Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers remain one of the NBA's most over-friendly squads with a bottom-10 defensive rating (115.3 DRTG) and top-10 mark in tempo. Their dynamic duo of bigs have to love the proposition of Jusuf Nurkic (suspension) remaining out this evening.
"Indiana's 71.4% over rate at home is second-best in the NBA, and Phoenix's identical rate of overs on the road (71.4%) can meet the challenge."
Pacers -1.5
Bruce Marshall, Action Network: "Things are going quite badly for the Suns at the moment, and not sure this is the spot where a turnaround begins either.
"Phoenix has never been completely healthy this season and now it's Bradley Beal who might miss tonight with a hip injury, but that's only part of the puzzle in the desert, where Mike Budenholzer can't seem to find the right answers for a team that's now lost six of their last seven games.
"The Jimmy Butler trade rumors and related distractions have also circled around the Suns as they contemplate a Hail Mary offer that would likely have to include Bradley Beal going outbound.
"Wins in seven of their last 10 and very recent successes against the Celtics and Heat suggest Rick Carlisle has turned the Pacers in the right direction. Lay the short number with Indy."
Tip tonight is slated for just past 5:00 PM AZ time.