Three Best Bets for Suns vs Heat
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat are hours away from battle, leaving room for plenty of sports bettors to take some action on tonight's battle.
Three of the best bets we could find ahead of tonight:
Tyler Herro Over 23.5 Points
Quinn Allen, Covers.com: "While Butler has missed a handful of games due to injury, Herro has played every single contest. He also owns a 27.8% usage rate, which is the highest on the roster.
"The Kentucky product is coming off a huge 31-point performance in a blowout win over the Los Angeles Lakers and has hit the Over in points in three of his last five appearances.
"The Phoenix Suns aren't exactly great defensively, ranking 20th in the Association. Most notably, the Suns allow opposing PGs to average 24.2 points per night. Herro is well rested and just balled out a few nights ago. I expect the 24-year-old to do his thing tonight."
Jimmy Butler Over 0.5 Three's Made
Jake Elman, Heat on SI: "Butler is back to taking more threes, with him attempting a season-high four in a Nov. 29 victory over the Raptors. He nailed his lone three-point shot in Wednesday’s blowout win over the Lakers.
"Modern basketball features no shortage of three-pointers, and tonight is an excellent opportunity for Butler to make at least one long-range shot. We’re taking the over."
Heat -6
Austin Swaim, FanDuel: "This season is slipping away from the Phoenix Suns at a rapid pace.
"One would have presumed they'd be in hot water with Kevin Durant (ankle) sidelined, and one would be correct. They're 1-7 in games without Durant while holding a -8.8 net rating (NRTG), and it won't help matters that their one quality big, Jusuf Nurkic (thigh), won't play on Saturday, either, opposite Bam Adebayo.
"Meanwhile, the Miami Heat have gotten healthy before this opportunity at home. Jimmy Butler (knee) is probable for tonight's game, and they've got a +4.0 NRTG in game where all of their top-four scorers played.
"Covering just 8 of 21 games this season, the Mike Budenholzer hire hasn't turned Phoenix into a better bet than last season. Miami has won four of their last five contests at home with an average margin of victory of 17 points. It feels like the healthier side rolls tonight."