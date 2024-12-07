Phoenix Suns-Miami Heat Prop Bets: Can Tyler Herro Stay Hot?
Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat (10-10) look to move over .500 with a victory against the Phoenix Suns (12-9) on Saturday night.
Looking to have some added fun and potentially win a little money during tonight’s Suns-Heat game? Here are some Heat-related prop bets you should consider:
(All props are via Hard Rock Bet)
BAM ADEBAYO O/U 11.5 REBOUNDS: UNDER
You might be tempted to take the over here because of Adebayo’s reputation and his 20-rebound performance last Sunday. However, he’s finished three of his previous five games with exactly 10 rebounds.
We expect more of the same tonight. Adebayo may finish with a double-double or even a triple-double. Still, we suggest taking under 11.5 rebounds.
If you’re interested in taking an alternate line with Adebayo grabbing nine rebounds, keep in mind Hard Rock currently has those odds at -475. Betting $10 on that as a standalone wager wins you a $12.11 cashout. That might be worth it in a parlay, but certainly not as its own bet.
JIMMY BUTLER O/U 0.5 THREES MADE: OVER
Butler is back to taking more threes, with him attempting a season-high four in a Nov. 29 victory over the Raptors. He nailed his lone three-point shot in Wednesday’s blowout win over the Lakers.
Modern basketball features no shortage of three-pointers, and tonight is an excellent opportunity for Butler to make at least one long-range shot. We’re taking the over.
TYLER HERRO TO RECORD A DOUBLE-DOUBLE: YES
This is certainly risky, especially because Herro only has two double-doubles this year. He had a 24-point, 11-assist outing against the Nuggets on Nov. 8. Later that month, he recorded an 18-point, 10-rebound performance in a win over the Mavericks.
Can Herro record his third double-double against a Western Conference foe? The odds (+700) definitely make this an intriguing bet. Herro is surging, and we’re not concerned about the scoring; he’s tallied at least 23 points in four of his last five games. Take the chance on Herro to win you some extra money.
Be careful parlaying this, though. We’d hate for you to lose a parlay because an official scorer awards a rebound to someone else. Bam Adebayo bettors certainly learned that last month.
Game time: 8 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami
TV: FanDuel Sports Network
Betting line: Heat -6.5
VITALS: The Heat and Suns meet for the second and final regular season matchup, marking the first team Miami will conclude their series against this season. Phoenix recorded a 115-112 home win in their first contest on Nov. 6. The Heat are 32-40 all-time versus the Suns during the
regular season, including 16-20 in home games and 16-20 in road games.
The Heat conclude their regular season series against the Suns tonight, marking the first team Miami will complete their season series against, while the Heat have yet to even play a single game against Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Cleveland, Golden State, Houston, L.A. Clippers, Memphis, New Orleans, Oklahoma City, Portland, San Antonio and Utah.
Additionally, it marks the second-earliest in the season Miami and Phoenix will finish their regular season series in the team’s histories, the only date earlier was on 11/17/12.
