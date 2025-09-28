Devin Booker Thrilled by Return of Suns Legend
Steve Nash is someone the Phoenix Suns identified who would bring back championship characteristics they lacked from the "Big 3" seasons. Nash, a two-time NBA MVP, is going to be a senior advisor and more importantly, a resource for the new-look team.
Devin Booker, regarded already as arguably the greatest Suns player of all-time, is relying on Nash to help him carve out another postseason run. Booker and the Suns have not been back to the Western Conference Finals since their improbable run to the NBA Finals in 2021.
"Having two-time (referring to Nash’s two NBA MVP awards) in the building, you know, him being around for all of us, just knowing that he’s in the gym is going to raise the level of everything,” Booker said.
“I’m excited to further develop that relationship and pick his brain. Obviously, he’s a mastermind of the sport.”
Nash's pedigree is unmatched. Not only is he still the Phoenix Suns' all-time record holder in assists, 3-pointers and free-throw percentage, he was part of the winningest era in Suns history from 2004 to 2008. The Suns went a combined 232-94 and were easily one of the more memorable offensive teams in NBA history with their "seven-seconds-or-less" offense.
As the Suns try and move on from their failed "Big 3" movement with Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal, Nash's experience is unparalleled, according to majority owner Mat Ishbia and first-year general manager Brian Gregory, and exactly what they hope to use to build a new-look team to build a championship roster down the linee.
Nash is formerly an NBA head coach with the Brooklyn Nets and has used his basketball knowledge to push NBA greats to be their best. Gregory, who is seeking grit and toughness from his players, said that Nash's presence should push Booker and other Suns to be their best.
Steve Nash Back to Lift Suns to Championship Goals
Even though Nash, who did not win a championship with the Suns, has not been back with the team in a coaching position, his availability for players might be a better use of his experience.
Nash's voice is unparalleled for player development. He has worked with Durant as a player consultant and coach, and recently was a co-host with LeBron James for the "Mind the Game" podcast.
The Suns need to make the most of this season, as they have been viewed as one of the bigger disappointments in NBA history for their failed pursuit of a championship over the last three years.
Phoenix's culture built under the Robert Sarver ownership regime with James Jones, Monty Williams and their young core next to Booker was blown up with no reward. To try and restart, there is no one better suited to help the Suns get back to their championship contention than Nashh.
"His intelligence level is off the chart, and his [incomparable] feel for the game and knowledge of the game," Gregory said. "The second thing with Steve is, everything that we want our players to embody, our identity, that's Steve Nash."