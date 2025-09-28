Big Basketball Names Helping New Suns Coach
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are relying on a few different moving parts to instill a massive culture change in the Valley moving forward - though none may be more instrumental than Jordan Ott.
Ott, hired to replace Mike Budenholzer, gets his first opportunity as an NBA head coach after spending previous time as an assistant with the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Many qualities stuck out in regards to Ott during the interview process - though Phoenix loved his ability to develop talent - which will be key after the Suns hit the reset button and decided to bring in more youth.
With training camp underway, there's been a few notable names spotted during Suns' practices - such as former New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau and Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nate Oats.
"I've known Nate for a long time," Ott said of Oats' presence (h/t Duane Rankin). "I knew Nate as a high school coach in Michigan. Go back a long way. To see his career path, it's really cool to see him in the building. Such a brilliant mind.
"Just great having those guys around. They'll give me honest feedback. Coach Thibs will give it to you straight. Nate, who I've known for a long time, there's no bias. They're excited to be here to watch, but having those good basketball minds in the building is definitely helpful."
With such inexperience, it's smart for a coach such as Ott to bring in different but tenured minds from various spots in the basketball world.
Phoenix has loved what they've seen from Ott thus far.
"One thing I can tell you is there's a connection that has already been made there. I said Jordan has a unique ability to be confident without an ego. And so with that connection to the players, there is the working together, but there's never a doubt of who's in charge, and that's hard to do," Suns general manager Brian Gregory said at the team's Media Day.
"You got to have a great coach, and you gotta have high-level guys, and we have that in our organization."
Expectations aren't very high surrounding the organization as the 2025-26 season approaches - though there's no doubting the overall outlook of the future is exciting should things unravel according to Ott's plans.