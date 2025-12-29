Suns Take Massive Leap in New NBA Power Rankings

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns move into the final few days of the 2025 calendar year playing some of their best basketball in recent memory, sitting with an 18-13 record with wins in their last four-of-five outings.

As a result, the league is beginning to take notice, as the Suns have shot up considerably in two of three recent NBA power rankings across the web:

The Athletic: No. 7 (14 last week)

Law Murray: "Death, taxes and Booker staying in Phoenix. Everything else has changed around him, though. James Jones is out. Jordan Ott is Booker’s fourth head coach in four years and eighth overall. None of Booker’s teammates played in Phoenix for Monty Williams. Durant was traded, and Bradley Beal (and Beal’s no-trade clause) was released. But Booker has a 2029 player option, so he’s committed to a Suns team that is looking to continue overachieving this season after years of underachievement."

NBA.com: No. 10 (10 last week)

John Schuhmann: "The Suns are hovering just outside the top six in the West, having won three straight games, including a thrashing of the Dončić-less Lakers on Tuesday.

"The Suns are the only team that hasn’t played in an Eastern Conference arena, and they’ve played just two total games against the East thus far. They’ll double that total in the next three days, finishing their four-game trip with visits to Washington and Cleveland. Their game in D.C. on Monday (for which Williams is suspended) will be their second rest-advantage game of the season."

ClutchPoints: No. 9 (13 last week)

Brett Siegal: "With their big win over the Los Angeles Lakers, the Phoenix Suns have jumped into the top 10 of the NBA power rankings and are riding high now that Devin Booker is back on the court. Since returning from injury, Booker has averaged 26.8 points per game and has scored at least 21 points in six straight games.

"Over their last six games, with Booker back on the court, Phoenix ranks 11th in offensive rating and fourth in defensive rating. While Booker masks a lot of this team's offensive problems, the Suns have proven to be a tough defensive team every night. That is why they have been the biggest surprise in the West this season."

The Suns are just 1.5 games back from the Minnesota Timberwolves and the West's sixth seed, which would take them out of play-in territory.

There's still plenty of basketball left, though the Suns have undoubtedly proven themselves to be taken serious as 2026 nears.

