Dillon Brooks Suffers Broken Hand in Latest Injury Blow for Suns

Dillon Brooks left the Suns’ thrilling double-overtime win over the Magic after just seven minutes of play with a hand injury Saturday. Shortly after the game, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Brooks suffered a broken left hand and will be sidelined.

Brooks’s injury comes just after star guard Devin Booker sustained a hip strain in Thursday’s game against the Spurs. Booker will be out at least one week, according to the Associated Press and ESPN. In Brooks’s first season in Phoenix, he’s averaging 21.2 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Booker scores 24.7 points a night for the Suns, leaving Phoenix without its top two scorers for at least the next few games.

Phoenix Suns guard Dillon Brooks has sustained a broken left hand and will be sidelined, sources tell ESPN. Doctors will meet to determine a timetable. Brooks is a key part to the playoff-contending Suns, averaging 21+ points and 3+ rebounds this season. Difficult injury blow. pic.twitter.com/x00of8NR7H — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 22, 2026

Brooks and guard Jalen Green arrived in Phoenix over the offseason in the massive deal that sent superstar Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets. The Suns were able to pull out the win against Orlando despite Booker’s absence and Brooks’s early departure thanks to an unbelievable buzzer beater from Green in the second overtime.

With the victory, the Suns advanced to 33-24 on the season, currently seventh place in the stacked Western Conference. Phoenix is two games back of the Timberwolves for a top-six seed to avoid the West’s play-in tournament. The timetable for Brooks’s return is currently unknown, but Phoenix will have to try to stay afloat without its second-best scorer and defensive leader for the foreseeable future.

