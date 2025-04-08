Inside The Suns

PREVIEW: Suns Face Must-Win vs Warriors

The Suns need to win tonight to keep already slim play-in hopes alive.

Kevin Hicks

Jan 31, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles the ball between Phoenix Suns center Nick Richards (2) and guard Tyus Jones (21) in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- Tonight is the last-ditch effort for the Phoenix Suns (35-43) to potentially save a season that has spiraled out of control - their opponent is the surging threat in the Western Conference in the Golden State Warriors (46-32) in what will be the beginning of the final home stretch this season.

The Suns are currently riding a six-game losing streak that came directly after a four-game stretch of victories, while the Warriors showed a rare crack in the team that has been on display since the All-Star break in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

Kevin Durant remains out for the Suns, while the Warriors are set to see the whole team active tonight.

A brief preview of game 79 below:

Warriors: Different Team Since Trade Deadline

The Warriors have experienced one of the most significant turnarounds in the NBA this season after the trade deadline passed - they have gone 21-6 since acquiring Jimmy Butler in early February.

The Suns have gone 9-18 on the flip side, which ultimately is a possible reflection of how much things could have changed had the move for Butler been completed by the franchise.

Golden State is a well-oiled machine at the moment - a deep, well-coached squad that now features a pair of star players, multiple tantilizing youthful talents, and a resurgent Draymond Green.

This contest will be a test for Phoenix, especially in the absence of Durant.

Must-Win Game For Phoenix

The Suns would be unable to catch the Sacramento Kings with a loss tonight, and would need to win the three remaining contests while the Dallas Mavericks would need to drop three consecutive - just to reach the play-in.

The fact that Dallas plays the Toronto Raptors on Friday is one that makes tonight's game a non-negotiable in regards of winning.

The factor that complicates this goal is that Golden State currently holds a razor-thin grasp on a top-six spot in the conference and need to win themselves to continue to sit in that position.

It will surely be a night of challenges for Phoenix, and they will need a near-spotless performance to steal a victory.

Prediction: Warriors Win

Expect this particular contest to go in a similar manner that the loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday did - a high-end Devin Booker performance, the surrounding roster struggling to score, and the defense making just enough plays to stall a typically potent Golden State offense.

While the Suns can keep this game competitive, recent history, roster makeup, and the seemingly massive coaching discrepancy favor the Warriors.

Suns-Warriors is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.

