PREVIEW: Suns Face Must-Win vs Warriors
PHOENIX -- Tonight is the last-ditch effort for the Phoenix Suns (35-43) to potentially save a season that has spiraled out of control - their opponent is the surging threat in the Western Conference in the Golden State Warriors (46-32) in what will be the beginning of the final home stretch this season.
The Suns are currently riding a six-game losing streak that came directly after a four-game stretch of victories, while the Warriors showed a rare crack in the team that has been on display since the All-Star break in a loss to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
Kevin Durant remains out for the Suns, while the Warriors are set to see the whole team active tonight.
A brief preview of game 79 below:
Warriors: Different Team Since Trade Deadline
The Warriors have experienced one of the most significant turnarounds in the NBA this season after the trade deadline passed - they have gone 21-6 since acquiring Jimmy Butler in early February.
The Suns have gone 9-18 on the flip side, which ultimately is a possible reflection of how much things could have changed had the move for Butler been completed by the franchise.
Golden State is a well-oiled machine at the moment - a deep, well-coached squad that now features a pair of star players, multiple tantilizing youthful talents, and a resurgent Draymond Green.
This contest will be a test for Phoenix, especially in the absence of Durant.
Must-Win Game For Phoenix
The Suns would be unable to catch the Sacramento Kings with a loss tonight, and would need to win the three remaining contests while the Dallas Mavericks would need to drop three consecutive - just to reach the play-in.
The fact that Dallas plays the Toronto Raptors on Friday is one that makes tonight's game a non-negotiable in regards of winning.
The factor that complicates this goal is that Golden State currently holds a razor-thin grasp on a top-six spot in the conference and need to win themselves to continue to sit in that position.
It will surely be a night of challenges for Phoenix, and they will need a near-spotless performance to steal a victory.
Prediction: Warriors Win
Expect this particular contest to go in a similar manner that the loss to the New York Knicks on Sunday did - a high-end Devin Booker performance, the surrounding roster struggling to score, and the defense making just enough plays to stall a typically potent Golden State offense.
While the Suns can keep this game competitive, recent history, roster makeup, and the seemingly massive coaching discrepancy favor the Warriors.
Suns-Warriors is set to tip-off shortly after 7 P.M. Arizona time tonight.