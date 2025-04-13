Suns Reveal Starting Lineup vs Kings
PHOENIX -- The 2024-25 Phoenix Suns season is coming to a merciful ending this afternoon.
The 36-45 Suns unfortunately have no chance to compete for a playoff spot at this stage - they are going into game 82 against the Sacramento Kings playing for nothing but setting a foundation for next season.
Devin Booker, Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Nick Richards will all be inactive today - that clears the path for Mike Budenholzer to give more opportunities to others.
Ending the season with a victory could be an ultimate uphill battle with this many impact players sitting out - as Sacramento is set to play everyone outside of Jake LaRavia and Malik Monk, as they look to fend off the Dallas Mavericks to host the play-in game on Wednesday night.
The starting unit that is set to face off against the Kings:
- Tyus Jones
- Collin Gillespie
- Grayson Allen
- Ryan Dunn
- Mason Plumlee
Jones is set to play his 81st game of the season for the Suns - the point guard stated his potential desire to return to the Valley for a second season on Friday, while also making clear that potential free agency options would remain open
Gillespie has made a serious case to be the backup point guard on the roster next season over the last month-plus - and will get one more opportunity to impress today
Allen has an uncertain future with the franchise - as his contract could be tradeable over the summer - and potential contenders could come calling for the three-point marksman.
Dunn is wrapping up a moderately successful rookie season that gave Phoenix fans hope that he can grow into a starting-level player, the 26-point showing on Friday confirmed that.
Plumlee starting over Oso Ighodaro is a curious choice with nothing left to play for, but expect the rookie to receive ample opportunities today despite not starting.
Suns-Kings is set to tip-off shortly after 12:30 Arizona time this afternoon.