Insider: 4 Teams Could Trade for Suns Star
PHOENIX -- Today could mark the official end of a short-lived era that yielded zero playoff victories for the Phoenix Suns.
While many consequential decisions face the franchise over the off-season, one of the most pressing will be what to do with Bradley Beal and his two-year, maximum-level contract.
Suns insider John Gambadoro took to the "Burns and Gambo Show" earlier in the week to discuss Beal's future - where the three-time All-Star could end up playing next season, more specifically.
"I think you're gonna end up with some sort of a buyout that's going to allow Beal to go to another team and the Suns are going to eat a lot of money... Bradley may have to take a little less than what the buyout is... Miami, Denver, Golden State, possibly San Antonio," he said.
Miami has reportedly been fascinated by the idea of acquiring Beal for several years now, and being able to obtain his services at a reduced rate could serve the franchise well - a concern that could derail a potential pairing would be Beal's fit alongside Tyler Herro.
Denver was reportedly one of the franchises that Beal was willing to waive his no-trade clause for previously, and there is a world where it is very conceivable that Nikola Jokic could get the most out of the former scoring champion.
The Warriors don't make much sense from a fit perspective at the moment, but never count out Steve Kerr when it comes to putting his roster in the best positions to succeed.
San Antonio would be intriguing - Beal could join Chris Paul as a valuable veteran presence alongside rising star Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs appear to be very close to making a playoff run, so acquiring Beal could be a logical next step for the Spurs.
Gambadoro had previously stated that there is a "zero percent chance" that Beal will be back with the franchise next season and that a trade materializing is unlikely.
If the report is true, Suns fans have seen the last of the former All-NBA guard in Phoenix - Beal was ruled out for today's finale.