3 Biggest Factors That Could Determine Suns’ Return in Kevin Durant Trade
PHOENIX — As the offseason draws closer and closer, it is becoming even clearer that the Phoenix Suns are almost certainly moving on from Kevin Durant.
In recent weeks, the San Antonio Spurs, Houston Rockets and Minnesota Timberwolves have emerged as the three supposed front runners for trading for Durant, although it still remains a mystery which team will ultimately acquire Durant and the package the Suns will receive for him.
ESPN NBA insider Bobby Marks wrote about three factors that could play a role in what the Suns receive in return for Durant:
- “Can Phoenix drop below the second apron to aggregate contracts sent out? Or below the first apron to use more than 100% of the traded player exception? The Suns are a projected $25 million over the second apron but could shed significant salary if Cody Martin ($8.7 million) is waived, Vasilije Micic's $8.1 million team option is declined and Bradley Beal is bought out of his contract. The same apron rules apply to teams interested in acquiring Durant's $54.6 million salary.
- “Is Durant willing to sign a two-year, $112 million extension with his new team?
- “Is the team trading for Durant still in position to compete for a championship?”
There are certainly financial hurdles for the Suns to overcome in what will be a busy offseason even after a Durant trade that they have been dealing with in regards to the second apron, but as Marks pointed out, a Durant deal that gets them under the second apron will open up a lot of options.
Durant is going to have a lot of say in where he goes since he can decide if he wants to sign an extension with the receiving team, and it would make a lot of sense why the team on the other end would have to be regarded as a contender, as Durant will be 37 at the start of next season.
Marks referenced this quote that Durant had on the "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis" after he was unexpectedly included in trade talks before the trade deadline, but ultimately remained with Phoenix:
"I want my career to end on my terms, that's the only thing. That's the only thing I'm worried about. 'Cause I see a lot of dudes that don't get that opportunity, so I want to keep putting in that work to make that choice on my own."
The Spurs, Rockets and Timberwolves check a lot of boxes on Durant’s end of going to a contender, but the Suns will also have some say in what package they get back.
Right now, San Antonio seems to be the favorite to land Durant leading up to the 2025 NBA Draft, which you can read more about by clicking here.