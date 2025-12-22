Suns Guard 'Trending in Right Direction' For Return

PHOENIX -- The return of Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green appears to be nearing.

Landing in the desert after being traded from the Houston Rockets in the Kevin Durant trade, Green's played just five quarters of basketball thanks to a series of hamstring injuries that first began in training camp.

Phoenix has been patient in Green's rehab, and Suns coach Jordan Ott says an update is coming soon.

Jalen Green Injury Update

"Still great progress. I think everything's heading in the right direction. There is an update coming today about that, but everything seems to be good," Suns coach Jordan Ott told reporters after practice.

When asked by The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin if it's possible Green will play before the new year, Ott said, "Yeah, I think you'll see that today with that update."

"He's heading in the right direction."



Jordan Ott on Jalen Green (right hamstring strain) as Suns enter 6th week of 4-6 week period before re-evaluation.



Said update will be provided today on Green.



Said Grayson Allen (right knee soreness) did "most" of today's practice. #Suns pic.twitter.com/ioDEQrcL3Q — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) December 22, 2025

The Suns are 15-13 on the year and have fought through one of their toughest stretches in the schedule.

They'll finish out the 2025 year with a five game stretch that features their final four on the road. Their injury report for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers will be revealed later Monday.

Recently, Yahoo!'s Kelly Iko (who has ties to Green after covering him in Houston) said the goal is for Green to return on their coming road trip that features games against the New Orleans Pelicans, Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Green's lone action in a Suns uniform looked promising, dropping 29 points in 23 minutes next to Devin Booker and giving everybody a taste of what's potentially to come when both are healthy.

"Probably everything he expected and more, anytime you're out of basketball for that long, we often forget this," Ott said after Green's debut back on Nov. 6. He was re-injured in the first quarter of their next game.

"It was his first game of the season as well, so he hasn't played in a long time. It's not easy, it's not easy. Ups and downs of coming back from an injury, wanting to play with a new group, in a new city, and then to be that in rhythm. Yeah, that's unique. So everything that we expected, and definitely more.”

Green could potentially take Phoenix's offense to the next level when healthy -- the Suns sure hope so.

