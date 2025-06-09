Suns May Already Have Kevin Durant Trade Complete
PHOENIX -- NBA talking head Bill Simmons believes the Phoenix Suns may already have a deal worked out to send superstar Kevin Durant to the San Antonio Spurs.
Simmons - on his podcast with Ryen Russillo - suggested the following:
"I wouldn't be surprised if KD to the Spurs is done already and they just haven't announced it," said Simmons.
"Like basically they've agreed on specifics and they'll just announce it the week of the draft. ... No inside info, this goes back to the Giannis thing. I think they [San Antonio] are just going to trade for KD and it'll cost a lot less. They'll be able to be really competitive and maybe even go a couple rounds in the playoffs but they're also going to keep the No. 2 pick and do it that way."
Recently, Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro also reported the following:
"I do know somebody that has been with Kevin Durant recently and this person talked about the Spurs. ... Somebody that KD knows and trusts mentioned the Spurs."
San Antonio is one of many teams reported to be interested in acquiring Durant, who has just one year left on his contract in Phoenix.
Other organizations potentially in pursuit of the future Hall of Fame player include the Miami Heat, Houston Rockets, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
The Suns tried to deal Durant at last year's trade deadline with no luck, reportedly doing so without Durant's knowledge which upset the player.
What Suns-Spurs Trade Package Could Look Like
NBA Draft on SI pieced together the following mock trade between Phoenix and San Antonio:
Spurs get: Kevin Durant
Suns get: Devin Vassell, Keldon Johnson, No. 14 Pick, No. 38 Pick, 2027 Hawks first-round pick (unprotected)
It's not known exactly what the Suns are looking for in a potential package, though a strong mix of young players who can help win now and draft picks should get the job done for Durant.
"While the Suns don’t make it out of the deal with a premier, headlining asset, they grab a late-lottery pick at this year’s draft — which could yield a talented prospect — as well as flippable players and future assets to replenish its dwindled stockpile," wrote Derek Parker.
Phoenix is likely to trade Durant before the beginning of the 2025 NBA Draft, which starts on June 25.