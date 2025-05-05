Analyst: Suns Star Tanked Trade Value
PHOENIX -- A summer of reform is in store for the Phoenix Suns three weeks after seeing their season end unceremoniously.
Part of the transformation has already began with the promotion of Brian Gregory to the top executive spot and beginning what should be an expansive coaching search.
After the operational moves are settled, Phoenix will likely be forced to make some difficult decisions from a personnel perspective - including potential parting of ways with Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.
While Phoenix likely won't have an issue moving Durant via trade, Beal is a different story.
Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report named Beal as one of five star players that have seen their respective trade value dip over the last year.
More from Pincus below:
"Beal and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James are the only two players in the NBA with true no-trade clauses. The Washington Wizards quickly grew to regret giving that to Beal, but they still managed to get the Suns to take him off their hands."
It feels almost inexplicable that the Phoenix front office allowed Beal to keep his no-trade clause intact following the completion of the trade in June 2023 - while the contract is potentially excessive to begin with, the no-trade proposition makes it nearly impossible to facilitate a trade.
"Beal isn't a bad NBA player, but his production doesn't match his contract. The Suns had no real shot at landing Jimmy Butler from the Miami Heat before the trade deadline because Beal's ability to block any move made a deal nearly impossible," Pincus continued.
Beal can still contribute on an NBA team, but his days of being a high-level star are over - the simple truth is that no contending teams would take on his two-year, $110.8 million salary. It will likely be difficult enough to engage uncompetitive franchises in an effort to take on Beal without attatching draft compensation.
The ultimate result of the last two seasons could be the organization deciding to buy-out the remaining two years of Beal's deal - a devastating development after making the trade initially under the premise that it would take the franchise to new heights.