Analyst: Suns Totally Blew Trade Deadline
The NBA's trade deadline has come and gone, and it sure doesn't feel like the Phoenix Suns got significantly better once the dust settled.
After trading their 2031 first-round pick for three total picks spread out through the future on top of acquiring Charlotte Hornets center Nick Richards, many believed the Suns were poised to make a drastic move ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.
Nothing came to fruition, and as a result, the Suns will stroll into the second half of the season with the same star trio of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal - one that's netted them little success in the 2024-25 season.
Bleacher Report says the Suns blew their chance at the deadline:
"Would Jimmy Butler make a new Big 3 alongside Kevin Durant and Devin Booker? Would the team use their three newly acquired first-round picks to land an upgrade at center? Would Durant himself be traded for a monster haul from the Golden State Warriors or Miami Heat?" asked Greg Swartz.
"In the end, the Suns acquired a few role players from the lowly Charlotte Hornets, having to sacrifice one of their precious few remaining first-round picks to do so. For a team that's 25-25 and clinging to the last play-in spot in the West, this was a failure of a deadline.
"... The Suns have become a three-ring circus, with every acrobat, clown and tightrope-walker looking over his shoulder to see if he's next on the trade block. With teams such as the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, San Antonio Spurs and others all getting better at the deadline, Phoenix remains stuck in mediocrity."
It certainly feels that way, though Phoenix was restricted thanks to Beal's no-trade clause, though their willingness to trade Durant does unfortunately open the door for a potential exit in the summer.
VIbes simply are not good in the desert, and it very much feels like the Suns squandered the trade deadline.