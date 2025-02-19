Analyst: Suns Will Regret Deadline Moves
PHOENIX -- Could the Phoenix Suns' past moves come back to haunt them at the conclusion of this season?
Many seem to believe so.
Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report believes the Suns will be one of five squads that will regret actions or inactions taken at the trade deadline - here's why.
"The Suns grossly mismanaged the entire deadline," wrote Hughes.
"They didn't seem to understand the power of Bradley Beal's no-trade clause, they misjudged the massive risk of publicly shopping Durant without his knowledge and they dealt away their only available first-rounder for shares of three less-valuable ones...and then did nothing of consequence with them."
If Beal's camp is to believed, the Suns never truly tried to push for a trade despite reported interest from the Washington Wizards and Atlanta Hawks to work out a potential deal.
This was puzzling considering it was believed that his move to the bench was under the premise of attempting to force a trade on his part.
Moving off the 2031 first-round pick for less valuable selections seems to be in vain now as well - as the ultimate goal of acquiring Jimmy Butler was failed.
The most puzzling part of the saga was the handling of Durant - that has potentially set up the franchise to be viewed as one that can't be trusted, now and in the future.
Hughes continued:
"The deadline was a continuation of the slapdash style that has defined owner Mat Ishbia's tenure, and the only things that prevented the Suns from taking more absurd action were the CBA restrictions self-imposed by their past recklessness.
Phoenix is going to lose Durant, but it has already sacrificed its reputation as a rational, functional franchise any player around the league would want to join."
One thing is clear - the front office likely needs a shake-up over the summer, even if a Durant trade does happen.
Ishbia will learn from these things and move forward better, but the tables must turn in short order to repair things that could damage the image of the franchise in the future - this trade deadline certainly didn't aid matters.
The Suns are set to return to action on Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs - a second half turnaround feels unlikely, but it is needed to avoid uncomfortable conversations over the summer.