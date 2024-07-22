Analyst: Watch for Suns, Kevin Durant Contract Extension
PHOENIX -- ESPN's Bobby Marks believes a Phoenix Suns/Kevin Durant extension is something to monitor moving forward.
When evaluating each team's 2024 NBA offseason, Marks answered this on what to watch for in Phoenix:
"A Kevin Durant extension. Durant, 35, has two years left on his contract ($51.2 million and $54.7 million) and is eligible to sign a one-year extension, which would pay him $59.7 million in 2026-27, when the two-time NBA champion turns 38."- ESPN's Bobby Marks
Durant initially landed with the Suns at the 2023 trade deadline, just hours after owner Mat Ishbia took control of the organization. Core pieces of the 2021 NBA Finals squad in Mikal Bridges + Cameron Johnson were shipped to the Brooklyn Nets along with several draft picks in exchange for Durant's services.
Durant is recently coming off a 2023-24 season where he played 75 games, the most action he's seen since the 2018-19 season.
Phoenix won 49 games and was swept out of the first round of the NBA playoffs last season.
There were rumors Durant would be on the way out of Phoenix ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft, and speculation swirled so loudly that Ishbia himself had to address them on Twitter/X.
"Phoenix loves Kevin Durant and Kevin Durant loves Phoenix, and we are competing for a championship this year because we have the team to do it."- Ishbia on Twitter/X
New head coach Mike Budenholzer - who was hired this offseason after the Suns fired Frank Vogel - previously said he was excited to work with Phoenix's star-studded roster of Durant, Bradley Beal and Devin Booker.
"I'm excited about working with this roster and these players," Budenholzer told reporters at his opening press conference.
"We have great players. And with great players come great expectations. I think we embrace that."
Durant's $51.1 million cap hit for this coming season ranks fourth in the NBA.
Though the future is still up in the air, Durant said he's adjusted well to Phoenix.
"It was a different transition - tough transition moving from New York, a fast-paced city/lifestyle to the slowed-down pace of Phoenix, but I feel like I got my rhythm midway through the season, getting comfortable," Durant said on Up and Adams recently.
"Basketball's the easy part. You can figure that out. But just everyday lifestyle, I feel comfortable in Phoenix now."