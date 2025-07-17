Bradley Beal Says Goodbye to Suns With Short Post
PHOENIX — The Bradley Beal tenure in Phoenix did not end on a high note two years after the guard was acquired from the Washington Wizards.
On Wednesday, the Suns bought out over $96 million of the remaining $110 million on Beal's contract to free up cap space for the team and allow Beal to find a new home, which will be the Los Angeles Clippers. Phoenix is essentially paying Beal a hefty amount of money to not play on the team anymore.
Beal had a telling reaction to the news on social media Thursday morning, posting an emoji of a peace sign.
Several players, including former Suns teammates Kevin Durant and Tyus Jones reacted to Beal’s post.
Beal’s buyout officially signals the end of the era of him and Durant in Phoenix with Durant being traded to the Houston Rockets earlier this offseason.
With the buyout, Beal’s infamous no-trade clause was also voided, leaving LeBron James as the only player in the NBA with a no-trade clause.
Since Beal arrived in Phoenix, the Suns became the NBA’s highest spending team, but were swept in the first round of the 2024 playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves and missed the 2025 playoffs for the first time since 2020 after finishing with a 36-46 record.
Beal’s overall numbers were down with the Suns, averaging 17.0 points and 3.7 assists in the 2024-25 season, but he remained pretty efficient, shooting 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from 3 this past season.
However, his missed games and team performance with him on the court became the focal point as his time in Phoenix went on, especially with how much the Suns struggled as a team and Beal’s massive contract that ranked as a top-10 yearly salary in the NBA.
Beal missed 58 games out of 164 possible during his two years in Phoenix due to several injuries, and he posted the worst plus/minus on the team in 2024-25 at -5.2.
The Suns had very high expectations during Beal’s time in Phoenix, as they gave up a lot of future draft capital (2024 second-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 first-round swap, 2026 second-round pick, 2027 second-round pick, 2028 first-round swap, 2030 first-round swap and a 2030 second-round pick) to trade for him and take on his massive contract, but it did not end up working at all in the end with Beal clearly not a good fit for the team.
Now, the Suns usher in a new era with more financial flexibility with Beal and Durant no longer on the team.