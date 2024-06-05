Nets Not Interested in Trading Former Suns Star
PHOENIX -- For Phoenix Suns fans hoping for a potential reunion with Valley favorite Mikal Bridges, those narrow chances may have been slimmed down even further.
Bridges - who was dealt to the Brooklyn Nets in the massive Kevin Durant trade over a year ago - has been in hefty trade speculation in recent months.
As the 2024 NBA Draft (which begins on June 26) approaches, there's smoke of the Houston Rockets looking to potentially move off the No. 3 overall pick for a star such as Bridges.
According to NBC Sports' Kurt Helin, that's not plausible.
"Trading the pick to get either players who can help more now, or future picks (or some combination), makes sense," wrote Helin.
"It also makes sense that the Rockets would like to trade that pick for Brooklyn’s Mikal Bridges. I would also like to trade my VW for an Aston Martin. It’s about the same odds of happening. The Nets have been consistent in saying they are hoping to use Bridges as a lure to bring another star to Brooklyn and build from there. They are not trading him for the No. 3 pick in this draft. Nice try, though, Houston."
Helin added the Nets would like to build around Bridges rather than trade him.
The Ringer's Kevin O'Conner also acknowledged the rumors in a recent mock draft:
"League sources say the Rockets have had conversation with the Grizzlies about trading down from this pick, and that the Rockets hold out hope that the Nets would be willing to move Mikal Bridges for it. But those same sources say the Nets, on the contrary, prefer to add pieces around Bridges."
Bridges is under contract with Brooklyn until the 2026 offseason - so the Nets have him for at least two more years if they prefer.
The Suns - still in the second apron of the luxury tax - can only sign players on veteran minimum deals and are extremely restricted in what they can utilize during trade conversations.